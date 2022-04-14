PUBG New State x Among Us collaboration announced: New modes, rewards, and date revealed

Popular battle royale game PUBG New State recently announced its collaboration with the hit online multiplayer game, Among Us. Players can look forward to exciting game modes, in-game accessories, and more.

Among Us was a massively successful multiplayer game that revolved around finding the impostor. The fun game of betrayal has been appreciated worldwide and is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Collaboration between PUBG New State and Among Us

The Among Us collaboration will be unveiled in PUBG New State on 21 April 2022 and will carry on for a month. Players have time until 19 May 2022 to enjoy dedicated game modes and claim in-game props.

With regards to the upcoming collaboration, the Executive Producer of PUBG New State, Minkyu Park, stated the following:

“We have worked tirelessly together, thanks to Innersloth’s dedications and passions toward this partnership, to bring the much-loved Among Us to the world of NEW STATE MOBILE, with the confidence that all our fans will enjoy.”

The Sting of Betrayal game mode

Players will get the opportunity to enjoy The Sting of Betrayal game mode before the actual battle royale match commences on Troi. Here are the features:

Gamers will be able to play a quick Among Us-themed match as soon as they enter the Starting Island.

One random member will be chosen as the impostor, while the others must try their best not to get killed.

Only the impostor will have access to weapons that can be used to eliminate their squad members.

Aside from the main themed modes, here are a few other events that players can take part in:

Dress to Kill – This event will allow players to purchase various Among Us-themed in-game items like backpacks, masks, costumes, and more.

Props – Before the Among Us match starts on the Starting Island, gamers will be able to collect props that are strewn around the place.

Rewards – The most exciting aspect of the collaboration will allow players to claim rewards like Among Us-themed icon, title, and frame once they complete a set of assigned missions. Gamers can make use of these rewards to make their profile more attractive.

Edited by Shaheen Banu