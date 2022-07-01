5 streamers most likely to win the Streamer of the Year award at The Esports Awards 2022

The Esports Awards announced their crop of nominees for the entertainment category on June 30 for this year's show, including the Streamer of the Year award. While all twelve nominees are certainly worthy of recognition, only one can take home the award when The Esports Awards 2022 goes live on December 13.

This list looks at the streamers that have the best shot at being 2022's Streamer of the Year.

Streamers most deserving of the Streamer of the Year award

1) Asmongold

Zack "Asmongold" is a co-founder of the content creation group OTK and is known primarily for his World of Warcraft content. In addition to WoW, he's notably played Diablo Immortal, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Ark on his stream this year.

However, he made a bigger splash with his reaction content, especially during the coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. Asmongold frequently topped Twitch's live viewer count during the trial, even beating xQc towards the end of May for the title of the most-watched streamer on the platform.

Earlier this year, Asmongold won the Best MMORPG Streamer at the Streamer Awards 2022. And this is his first nomination for Streamer of the Year at The Esports Awards.

2) Dr Disrespect

Guy "Dr Disrespect" has continued to be a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world in 2022. Despite being permanently banned from Twitch in 2020 and recently having his ban upheld in court after his lawsuit against the platform, he continues to stream on YouTube Gaming to tens of thousands of viewers.

Outside of streaming, Doc is also delving into game development through Midnight Society, a game studio he announced at the tail end of 2021. The studio is primarily focused on shooter games and has industry veterans from the Call of Duty and Halo franchises on board.

The two-time Blockbuster video game champion also happens to be a two-time Streamer of the Year award winner, winning at The Esports Awards in 2017 and 2019. And if he wins the award this year, he would break the tie with the next person on the list for most Streamer of the Year awards.

3) Ibai

Perhaps the obvious choice for a frontrunner this year, Ibai took home the award for Streamer of the Year in 2020 and 2021. There is plenty of reason to believe that he can go for the three-peat as his channel continues to grow.

He started his career with League of Legends, eventually becoming a Spanish broadcaster for the LEC and major international tournaments for six years. In 2020, he signed a deal with G2 Esports as a content creator for the organization. After leaving G2 in 2021, he purchased a streaming house in Barcelona with some of his friends and fellow content creators.

He's built up quite the resume for 2022, as he recently broke Twitch's record for most concurrent viewers, with 3.3 million tuning in to watch a boxing event he hosted. The previous record was held by fellow Spanish streamer and Streamer of the Year nominee TheGrefg, who reached 2.5 million concurrent videos during the reveal of his Fortnite skin.

4) TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman has been a mainstay in the streaming world for quite some time, beginning his career on Twitch in 2012. He remained on the platform for nine years before signing an exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming in September 2021. Moreover, he also became a co-owner of the Complexity Gaming organization that same month.

His content is typically centered around shooter games, most notably Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant. He also has a big partnership with the UFC and will be involved at their UFC X fan expo. He will take on Nickmercs, another streamer nominated for the award, in a one-on-one UFC 4 video game match.

5) Valkyrae

One of two women nominated for the award alongside QTCinderella, Rachell "Valkyrae" has seen steady growth since switching from Twitch to YouTube Gaming in 2020. She also signed with Esports organization 100 Thieves in 2020, becoming its first female content creator. A year later, Valkyrae was announced as a co-owner of 100 Thieves.

She is a variety Twitch streamer, known primarily for her Among Us, Fortnite, and Valorant gameplay alongside her OfflineTV friends. She frequently collaborates with big streamers like Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, Fuslie, and Miyoung.

Valkyrae was nominated at the Esports Awards for the Streamer of the Year award in 2021 as well as for Best Variety Streamer at the Streamer Awards and was beaten by Ibai and Cr1TiKaL, respectively.

