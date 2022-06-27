How old is Asmongold? Tracing the Twitch streamer's age and other personal information

Although his exact age is not known, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Zack "Asmongold" is believed to be a 32 years old - according to famousbirthdays.com. He is originally from Texas and is most popular for his World of Warcraft gameplay videos.

As of today, Zack has amassed over 3 million followers on Twitch, including over 28K live subscriptions, which puts him among the top 20 most subbed streamers on Twitch. Additionally, he has four YouTube channels, with a combined subscriber count of over 2.4 million subscribers. He streams and uploads videos daily on his channels, with his YouTube channel even seeing double uploads a day.

This article will trace some relatively unknown details about the star and his rise to internet stardom.

Exploring Asmongold's personal life and streaming journey

Asmongold was born in Texas on April 20, 1990 — as suggested by famousbirthdays.com — and still resides there. Before becoming a full-time streamer, he worked with Sam's Club as an IRS employee.

As a student, he was initially inclined towards taking business education and law training. However, he delved into the realm of Warcraft games in the late 90s and World of Warcraft in the mid-2000s after one of his friends had introduced the now-Twitch star to the game.

Zack soon became enamored with the title and became obsessed with it. Expressing his feelings towards the game in a stream, he said:

"I didn't know what to expect...All I knew was that I was gonna play all night and all day as much as I could."

When did he start streaming?

Asmongold started uploading World of Warcraft (WoW) videos to YouTube in 2009, where his primary subject was to provide guides and walkthroughs. Gradually, his numbers started to grow as the years went by, but it wasn't until 2014 that he decided to start streaming.

Although he was growing as a content creator, Zack's journey was not free from problems. In 2017, he made a controversial comment regarding Hurricane Katrina's victims, which landed him a temporary suspension.

However, he soon returned to streaming and became a Twitch partner. The streamer even found himself taking a lot of heat for using abelist slurs.

FinalFantasyPodcast (BLM) @ffweeklypod It’s time to officially boycott Asmongold.



He has:



-Adamantly defended his use of the “R” slur toward disabled people.

-Called Hurricane Katrina victims “animals” and wished the hurricane “did a better job”

-Refuses to stand against hate raids, hiding behind his privilege It’s time to officially boycott Asmongold.He has: -Adamantly defended his use of the “R” slur toward disabled people.-Called Hurricane Katrina victims “animals” and wished the hurricane “did a better job”-Refuses to stand against hate raids, hiding behind his privilege

The 32-year-old has often been critical towards Blizzard Gaming, which produces games like World of Warcraft and Diablo series; the company even banned him from one of their gaming conventions. Despite the conflict, he remains one of the biggest Wow streamers on the platform.

Organisation and management ventures

In late 2020, Asmongold co-created a content/gaming organisation called One True King (OTK), which also consists of creators such as Mizkif, Nmplol, and Emiru.

The organisation's World of Warcraft team participated in their first edition of Shadowlands, where they finished third. In the subsequent three cups, OTK managed a runners up, semi's and quarter's positions. By the end of the circuit, they finished joint 3rd in NA regions.

Present relationship status

Asmongold is currently single, however, his relationship with Pink Sparkles was well documented. The duo started dating back in 2018, but confirmed their separation back in 2021. The exact reason for their break-up is not known, but Pink hinted that it was due to her mental health.

Asmongold's relationship with his mother and his humble personality

One of the main reasons that the streamer from Texas was able to grow was down to the fact that he always presented an authentic self-image of himself. One example of this would be his messy room from where he streams.

He is not a streamer who takes the superficial route. He remains true to himself and does not mince words with his chat either.

Zack's relationship with his viewers was also showcased when he talked about his mother's death. He unfortunately lost his mother in late 2021, after she sustained injuries from a fire in an oxygen machine.

It was a heartfelt moment for the streamer who had always loved and cared for her. His mother had also appeared on his streams multiple times over the years. Reflecting the two-way nature of their bond, the streamer's fans were extremely empathetic towards his loss.

Zack @Asmongold Earlier this week, my mom passed away.



I'm honestly still in shock, it's hard to imagine that it's even real. I don't know if I'll ever be able to come to terms with it.



She was my best friend and the light of my life.



I'll love you, always and forever. Earlier this week, my mom passed away.I'm honestly still in shock, it's hard to imagine that it's even real. I don't know if I'll ever be able to come to terms with it.She was my best friend and the light of my life. I'll love you, always and forever. https://t.co/bn4X2pVc2P

Asmongold streams almost regularly but has taken sporadic breaks over the years. The primary reason he is still loved and supported by his fans is his authentic and simple nature. His humble and real persona has always gone down well with the Twitch community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far