Asmongold, Valkyrae, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and more nominated for Streamer of The Year at Esports Awards 2022

The Esports Awards announced its first list of finalists for 2022's awards ceremony on June 30, including the finalists for the Streamer of the Year award. As expected, the shortlist is filled with streamers that have made waves throughout the first half of the year.

Asmongold, Dr Disrespect, Valkyrae, and TimTheTatman are just four of the twelve nominees vying for the title of Streamer of the Year in 2022. Fans can now go to the official website for The Esports Awards to vote for their favorite streamer as well as those in other categories.

Streamer of the Year nominees announced

The Esports Awards 2022 has officially announced the nominees for each of its entertainment categories. This includes awards like Content Group of the Year, Esports Personality of the Year, and Streamer of the Year.

The popular streamer Valkyrae (Image via Twitter)

Some of the biggest names in streaming have made the initial list of finalists for the Streamer of the Year award:

Ibai

Gaules

Valkyrae

Asmongold

Tarik

Kameto

loltyler1

TimTheTatman

Dr Disrespect

QTCinderella

TheGrefg

NICKMERCS

Ibai will be looking for a three-peat as the Spanish streamer took home the award in 2020 and 2021. Dr Disrespect will also be looking to become a three-time champion, as he picked up the award in 2017 and 2019. It would also be the first award for Doc since his switch to YouTube Gaming in 2020 after being permanently banned from Twitch.

Another serious contender for the award is Asmongold. This is because the OTK streamer's popularity and viewership skyrocketed during his coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. In the wake of the trial, he surpassed xQc to become the most-watched streamer on Twitch.

Fans can weigh in on who they think deserves the title of "best streamer" by going to the official website of The Esports Awards and casting their vote for their favorite streamer.

Esports Awards CEO Michael Ashford commented on the selection of finalists, as well as his big hopes for this year's awards ceremony.

"We are really excited to unveil the first set of finalists for this year’s awards which is set to be our most prestigious event to date."

Fans can look forward to seeing who will take the award for the best streamer when The Esports Awards 2022 goes live from Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 13.

