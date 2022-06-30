NICKMERCS vs. TimTheTatman at UFC X: Date, time and everything you need to know

YouTubers NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman will clash at UFC X as part of the MFAM Gauntlet e-sports tournament. The event is scheduled for June 1, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.

Earlier this month, both YouTubers had teased their participation in the upcoming event.

MFAM Gauntlet: NICKMERCS vs TimTheTatman

The event, which will commence at 11 AM PT and 2 PM ET this Friday, will kick off with a special rules Apex Legends match-up between e-sports teams FaZe Clan and Complexity Streamers.

For the main event, NICKMERCS will take on TimTheTatman in a one-on-one match-up in the latest UFC 4 game. The streamers will be coached, in real-time, by fighters Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Adrian Yanez during the event.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship recently announced the teams of both NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman for the MFAM Gauntlet:

NICKMERCS team

FaZe Kalei

FaZe Nio

Stable Ronaldo

TimTheTatman's Team

ClaraAtWork

DiazBiffle

LuckyChamu

Tickets for the event are available at UFC.com/MFAM. Fans of both streamers around the globe can watch the event live on the promotion's official Twitch channel.

Fans will be treated to a meet and greet/photo session with the streamers at some point after the event.

MFAM Gaunlet is an e-sports game tournament hosted by NICKMERCS. The event is the first of its kind as it is known to provide large prize pools of up to $50,000.

The esports tournament features various battle royal titles like Apex Legends, COD Warzone, Fortnite, etc.

What is UFC X and the event's schedule?

UFC X is an evolved and more elaborate form of the previous fan experience event of the fight promotion. The event will feature many fan-favorite fighters, new brand and promotional partnership activations, and much more.

The event will include elaborate meet-and-greets as well as autograph sessions. The very first edition of the event is set to be held on July 1 and 2 during International Fight Week at the Las Vegas Convention center.

The schedule for the event is given below:

June 1, Friday

10:30 AM PT - 11 AM PT Q&A with light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka

11 AM PT - MFAM Gaunlet event

12 PM PT - 12:30 PM PT UFC Legends panel

June 2, Saturday

11:30 PM PT - 12:30 PM PT The Ultimate Fighter Alumni panel

