What is UFC X?

UFC X is a new fan experience that is replacing the promotion's Fan Expo format, adding improved experiences for the fans.

The UFC has stated that the new experience will provide unparelled access to the current UFC roster and the legends of the game.

Las Vegas is set to host UFC X during International Fight Week between July 1-2, with large names already confirmed to be attending. Fans will be able to take part in various activities, including live shows and the opportunity to meet their favourite fighters.

UFC champions like Aljamain Sterling, Valentina Shevchenko and Carla Esparza are all scheduled to be in attendance, while combat sports legend Chuck Liddell is also slated to be there. In addition, fan favorites like Tai Tuivasa, Kevin Holland and Marlon 'Chito' Vera are expected to make appearances.

The lineup has something for everyone, with a wide range of names, including commentators and presenters. All appearances, however, are subject to change.

The event is currently set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. Tickets for the event are currently on sale now and can be bought on the official UFC website here.

Arnold Allen hints at making an appearance at UFC X

Rising UFC featherweight star Arnold Allen is seemingly wanting to get in on the hype. The English MMA fighter recently took to Instagram when the UFC posted its latest lineup for the event, commenting:

"Double the Allen's up"

Allen wrote this as a direct reply to the UFC announcing that Brendan Allen would be making an appearance at the Las Vegas event. Along with Allen, the organization also revealed Justin Gaethje's appearance.

'Almighty' Allen is becoming very popular in the organization, especially in his home country. He is currently undefeated in the UFC, beating big names such as Dan Hooker, Sodiq Yusuff and Nik Lentz.

With no fight booked, the 28-year-old will likely be available to join his colleagues in Las Vegas for the fan experience - if the Englishman gets an invite from the UFC, that is.

