Watch: Popular streamer NICKMERCS teases UFC match with TimTheTatman

Popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS recently teased the UFC event with none other than TimTheTatman on July 1, 2022, leaving fans wondering what it might be like.

Over the past couple of years, Nick and Tim have had their fair share of banter on various occasions, but the dynamic duo have always stood up for each other, no matter what.

Although they no longer stream together as much as they do, the duo are known for their collaborative fun streams together on the streets of Verdansk. But with TimTheTatman's move to the Google-owned platform and Nick's move to streaming Apex Legends on Twitch, their partnership has drifted slightly apart, raising major concerns among fans.

However, after quite a long time, the duo have teased a collaboration together and that too in their own unique style. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the UFC event and fans' reactions to it.

NICKMERCS announces a UFC match against TimTheTatman, fans excited to see the iconic streamers

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS



Last stream of the week for your boy! Got something BIG cookin’ up for ya’ll tho!! @UFC, Fatty & Las Vegas… gonna be wild. Never been anything like this before! More deets real soon, see ya in there 🤼‍♂️



Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs

Earlier today, NICKMERCS teased an upcoming UFC match with Tim and fans are wondering if they will be able to see a dynamic partnership yet again, and that too in the octagon together.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Twitch streamer NICKMERCS teased an upcoming UFC event involving YouTube Gaming star TimTheTatman. As per the official tweet posted by Nick, something big is cooking up as UFC Fatty and Las Vegas is going to be nothing short of wild.

In the image shared by Nick, a pair of gloves can be seen with Nick and Tim's respective logos on them.

More interestingly, however, the 'vs.' between them is what caught the most attention, making fans believe that the two popular creators are planning something big this time.

Fan react to the iconic match of NICKMERCS vs. TimTheTatman

As expected, the tweet elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. Needless to say, the comment section is nothing short of wild. One user went on to express his excitement by saying:

Furthermore, to spice things up, complexity co-founder Jason Lake had a rather interesting reply to the tweet.

Here are some of the most interesting responses from viewers.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it seems like fans are in for a treat on July 1, 2022. It will be interesting to see how the two popular creators duke it out in a UFC match.

