"I do the f**king opposite": Disguised Toast laughs off Ninja's advice on how to stream well

While streaming from his hotel in Japan, Disguised Toast reacted to Drew Gooden's review of Ninja's Masterclass on streaming. As he watched the video with his chat, the streamer was having a hard time not laughing and, at one point, made it clear that his strategy and personality when it comes to streaming are not like the ones recommended in Ninja's class at all.

The critique of the course has gained a lot of attention on YouTube, with Gooden's video reaching a million views within a day. Toast enjoyed his time watching the review, but when Ninja explained his philosophy about how a streamer should interact with chat, he had to illustrate his point:

"I do the f**king opposite. If someone one tells how sad they are, I don't give a s**t."

Disguised Toast explains his streaming strategy and how he interacts with his viewers

The website Masterclass offers a variety of courses from cooking to acting. The Twitch megastar Ninja has a course on the platform aimed at coaching potential streamers about the nitty gritty of their careers.

Streaming requires a lot of effort. After all, one has to not only put up good quality content but also interact with the chat in real time. YouTuber Drew Gooden's 30-minute video is a sarcastic review of the course offered on the website, titled I took Ninja's Masterclass and it ruined my life. Disguised Toast could barely stop laughing while watching what amounted to being a roast of the course.

(Timestamp 0:41:17)

After Gooden pointed out that the coursework had repeated content in various modules, the video cuts to Ninja giving advice on how to interact with the chat. According to him, the streamer should always try to engage with people in chat, especially if they have a personal query or information to share.

By sharing and retaining personal information, the Fortnite streamer proposed that the viewer would be more likely to become a permanent member of the community:

"Listen to your chat. The next time they come in, if they say something about their dog, maybe their dog isn't feeling well. And they come in the next day, and you're just like, 'Hey, Jack. What's up, buddy? How's your dog, man?' You probably just secured that viewer for life."

Disguised Toast, however, had a completely different perspective on the matter and jokingly revealed that he barely retains any information about the personal lives of his viewers:

"I don't give a s**t. You're bringing down my vibes. Fu** off."

After laughing at his own revelation, he clarified:

"Look, I'm sorry I don't farm parasocial viewers. Look, guys. I care about you guys. But I physically cannot care about every single one of you. I care about you guys as a collective. Okay?"

Fans react to Disguised Toast's revelation

Many fans in chat and on Reddit joked about them talking about their dogs as a way to mock Ninja's advice.

Chat bantering with Toast (Image via Disguised Toast/Twitch)

Many on Reddit did not like the course at all, and a few even debated over what they believed was a healthy way to address personal questions from viewers on stream. Most agreed that there needs to be a balance between personal and impersonal information being shared:

Disguised Toast is a highly popular streamer on Twitch with more than 2.5 million followers. He is known for his variety streams but is possibly most famous for his collaborative streams with Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others. The Offline TV member stayed back for a couple of weeks in Japan after their trip and has been streaming there for a few days now.

