“Get your name out there”- Ninja shares his secret to success in the streaming industry

Professional gamer and YouTuber Tyler "Ninja" recently shared his secret to success in the streaming industry. Over the past couple of years, streaming has seen an insane surge in popularity in the mainstream media, driving countless gamer heads to stream on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, hoping to achieve success like Ninja.

In a recent interview with CNET, he offered some of his secrets to success in the field of gaming. As one of the most beloved and recognized gamers, Tyler has certainly blazed new trails in the esports industry.

From working at a fast-food joint to making millions through his streams and luxury brand collaboration, the Fortnite star never gave up on his dreams. And that's precisely what his secret to success really is.

"It’s not just all about streaming" - Ninja talks about his streaming journey and urges streamers to plan ahead

Just like any other gamer/streamer out there, Ninja too started with zero viewers. But that didn't stop him from pursuing his only dream. So, the 31-year-old streamer shared a few tidbits of advice from his vast gaming experience to grow as a full-time streamer and build a loyal fanbase.

Although having a consistent streaming schedule really boosts viewership, Ninja urged budding creators to take some time and plan things out first. He further revealed that he has a team of around 30 people, including his wife and manager, Jessica Blevins:

“It’s not just all about streaming and being there, you know, all day, every day. If you want to actually build a brand and get bigger than what Twitch or YouTube can reach. In order to do that, you have to take time and get your name out there and network.”

As per the YouTuber himself, focusing on one game and brushing up on your skills helps a lot.

Giving out some suggestions on how to build a loyal follower base, Tyler noted:

"The easiest way to build a following is to just be really talented at the game that you are playing. The majority of gamers are the bottom 99 who are on their way up to try to work their way there, so what they want to do is they want to learn so to be able to entertain. Just because your gameplay is so good and also to be able to teach your audience you know what you are doing and how to get better."

Later on, Ninja also highlighted one major aspect he likes about his own stream:

"One of like my favorite things about my stream is I'm really good at the games that I play. I can be funny, I can be entertaining and I can also teach them how to improve and how to get better at the game."

Just like every other good thing in life, success does not come easy. You have to grind and put your best foot forward. However, sticking to building your fanbase first and prioritizing a slightly less popular game with a tight-knit community really helps.

