"R U GETTING MARRIED": Sykkuno is stunned after Disguised Toast shocks him by revealing plans to stay in Japan

After the OfflineTV Japan tour ended, Disguised Toast decided to stay back for a while. The decision to not return to the United States does come with some caveats, such as canceling Among Us events over the weekend with other streamers. Sykkuyno had a particularly adverse reaction to the news, as evidenced by the chats leaked by Toast:

In his most recent stream, Disguised Toast revealed to his fans that he has not yet decided to return to the US and will continue streaming from Japan. With his visa valid for another couple of months, the streamer hasn't even bought a return ticket yet. However, not all of his friends back home were keen on the idea.

Sykkuno demands Disguised Toast return so that they can have 'Sussy Sundays,' a weekly Among Us session with streamers

Beloved by fans, Sussy Sundays is a stream collaboration series with OTV and Friends playing the hit game Among Us. The game got popular in the streaming community during the pandemic, and players like Sykkuno, Toast, and Corpse Husband burst onto Twitch by playing with popular streamers such as Valkyrae and Pokimane.

The communal experience of seeing a bunch of their favorite streamers playing a social deduction game and streaming on Twitch was probably the highlight of the platform during the pandemic. It is quite understandable why fans today keep asking Disguised Toast to bring back their weekly Among Us sessions, which have been on pause due to his Japan travels, and how frustrating it can be for the streamer:

"Every time someone asks that, I delay Sussy Sunday by one more week. I told you guys this last week that I would do that, and that's why there was no Sussy Sunday last week."

Sykkuno was equally excited for the streamer to return, as is evident from his Discord direct messages, as revealed by Disguised Toast on Twitter with the caption "man's going through sussy sundays withdrawal."

"THIS SUNDAY IS THE RETURN OF SUS SUNDAYS RIGHT[?] SURELY, SURELY [YOU'RE] BACK."

When he realized that his friend would be staying in Japan for at least a few more weeks, he could not believe it:

"UR NOT COMING BACK THIS WEEK EITHER[?] WHAT R U DOING THERE BROTHAMAN. R U GETTING MARRIED[?] WHAT IS THIS[?]"

Fans react to Sykkuno missing Sussy Sundays

Twitter was abuzz after the OTV member shared Sykkuno's reaction on Twitter. Many fans expressed their desire to see the dynamic duo back again with their shenanigans:

YouTube comments discussing Sussy Sundays and Sykkuno (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Sussy Sundays are always fun as multiple streamers come together to play Among Us. However, with the duo's famous banter absent, fans cannot help but wish Disguised Toast was back playing with Sykkuno.

