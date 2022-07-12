Disguised Toast and LilyPichu feed baby otters in Japan and share the cutest moment on stream

Popular streamers Disguised Toast and LilyPichu recently took over the internet as they fed baby otters in Japan. The entire Offline TV crew, along with Rachell "Valkyrae", is in Japan right now for a fun-filled trip after relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions worldwide.

As the crew explored unknown places in the land of the rising sun, Disguised Toast and LilyPichu decided to indulge in some amusing activities together and tried their hands at feeding baby otters. As one can already imagine, the adorable moment captured on the livestream has already gone viral on multiple social media platforms, racking up over 8k views on YouTube alone.

Fans left in awe as LilyPichu and Disguised Toast share an adorable moment on livestream

Although Offline TV is consistently uploading tidbits from their Japan trip on their official social media handles, a major highlight from their IRL livestream was the wholesome moment LilyPichu and Toast shared as they fed baby otters.

While exploring the streets of Japan, the duo decided to hop into some fun activities and went to an establishment where they met a few baby otters and even fed them. The duo seem to have stumbled onto an animal shelter, considering the intense care provided to the young animals.

Carrying them in their arms, the two were visibly excited to hold them. While the majority of viewers just enjoyed the lovable moment, a handful of YouTube users even highlighted the beautiful bond between Disguised Toast and LilyPichu.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here are some of the comments under the YouTube post:

Fans react to the adorable moment (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Offline TV is one of the most popular and successful organizations in the streaming landscape. It features popular faces such as Pokimane, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno and many others.

Owing to its great lineup of creators and the kind of content they create on their respective platforms, Offline TV has quite a fanbase. Naturally, fans are bubbling with excitement and thrill about the content they will get from their ongoing Japan trip.

What initially started as a simple tease from Valkyrae has now become one of the most hyped up trips on the internet.

