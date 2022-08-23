Twitch partners are now allowed to stream on other platforms as Amazon-owned company removes exclusivity clause

In a surprising, yet welcome move, Twitch has recently informed its partnered streamers that they can stream on other platforms like YouTube and Facebook without breaking their partnership. This effectively removes the exclusivity clause in their Partner Program, which previously forbade them from branching out to their rivals.

Lowco @LowcoTV Wow MAJOR Twitch news for Partners! Twitch has removed the exclusivity clause so that streamers can stream on other platforms! Wow MAJOR Twitch news for Partners! Twitch has removed the exclusivity clause so that streamers can stream on other platforms! https://t.co/7DY2c6cG1t

The Partner Program has been the go-to for streamers looking to start a career in streaming on the purple platform. The program unlocks many features such as VOD recordings, custom emotes, and other items that are considered essential for streaming.

The removal of the exclusivity clause will give creators an increased freedom to make content on other platforms, thus increase their reach to a wider audience.

The only plausible limitation here appears to be that partners won't be able to stream on other platforms simultaneously. Other than that, the company assures that promoting and talking about different platforms is encouraged in a bid to build a better community:

"Partners and Affiliates are allowed to create live content on other platforms. This means that you have more flexibility to explore how to use different, off-platform features to further build your community."

“Starting today, you are now allowed to create live content on other platforms”: Reads the email sent by Twitch mail to partners

Streamers and sporting personalities have shared the email on social media, celebrating the move. Popular streamers have been leaving Twitch for YouTube in recent years. This year alone, prominent exponents such as Sykkuno, Myth, and LilyPichu joined the red platform as they left Twitch with millions of followers.

The email acknowledged that streamers utilize a variety of avenues to interact with their communities and claimed that this shift will allow them more freedom to expand their audiences off-platform. As long as they aren't simultaneously live on Twitch, content providers can go live on other sites. By doing this, they may connect with a wider demographic and perhaps convince them to hop on Twitch.

Stating that they were wrong to put up an exclusivity contract, the mail emphasized their intention to update such terms from next year:

"We also recognize that the digital landscape has changed since we first introduced the Partner Program and that many of you engage with your communities in many different places. So, we are updating our policy. We will no longer be enforcing this portion of your agreement and will be updating terms early next year."

The catch

It is important to note that they have also made it clear that streamers cannot stream on Facebook or YouTube simultaneously as it may hinder the quality of community-based interactions:

"We do not allow simulcasting on web-based, Twitch-like services that support streaming for extended periods of time, such as YouTube and Facebook, because we believe engaging with two streams at once can lead to a sub-optimal experience for your community."

However, they have made exceptions for short-form video services such as Instagram Live and TikTok where creators can go live without any restrictions:

"However, we know many of you want to use other services to grow your community, so simulcasting on short form, mobile services, such as TikTok or Instagram Live, is allowed."

"Huge W":Twitter rejoices

Streamers have welcomed the change with open arms, posting delightful takes on Twitter and other social media platforms. Many have lauded the Amazon-owned platform for this much-celebrated progressive step:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch is now allowing partnered streamers to stream on other platforms, removing their exclusivity clause



Actually huge W Twitch is now allowing partnered streamers to stream on other platforms, removing their exclusivity clauseActually huge W https://t.co/GSeLrDNUVj

DansGaming @Dansgaming Looks like Twitch is removing exclusivity from partnerships. You can stream on other platforms like YouTube but not simultaneously while on Twitch. You can however do short form live streams simultaneously on Instagram and TikTok. This is a big W for creators! Looks like Twitch is removing exclusivity from partnerships. You can stream on other platforms like YouTube but not simultaneously while on Twitch. You can however do short form live streams simultaneously on Instagram and TikTok. This is a big W for creators! https://t.co/xCoIDf4mkP

Melly @AngelMelly TWITCH EXCLUSIVITY IS NO MORE BABY! LETS GOOOOOOO TWITCH EXCLUSIVITY IS NO MORE BABY! LETS GOOOOOOO 🔥 https://t.co/V1rCBak0pR

#1 Fuecoco Stan @CBADgg @VantaJay I don’t think any company as large as Twitch would come out and say, “we know we suck recently, so here’s something for you.” I think it was the best way to try to keep more folks from signing exclusivity deals. @VantaJay I don’t think any company as large as Twitch would come out and say, “we know we suck recently, so here’s something for you.” I think it was the best way to try to keep more folks from signing exclusivity deals.

SIEFE @Siefe Twitch is starting to realize exclusivity isn’t the best route.

It’s a small start, but at leasts it’s something. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Twitch is starting to realize exclusivity isn’t the best route. It’s a small start, but at leasts it’s something. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Tl5djdvUTn

dellor @dellor twitch just dropped the exclusivity clause. more youtube streams coming. time to dominate both platforms. twitch just dropped the exclusivity clause. more youtube streams coming. time to dominate both platforms.

Dex @DEXB0T Twitch is removing their exclusivity clause and allowing Twitch Partners to simultaneously stream on short form platforms like TikTok and Instagram Twitch is removing their exclusivity clause and allowing Twitch Partners to simultaneously stream on short form platforms like TikTok and Instagram 🔥 https://t.co/VfURIPn6OT

FlashForce⚡ @FlashForcettv 🤝 One of the only reasons I ever questioned being a Twitch partner was because of streaming exclusivity... and they removed it!!! One of the only reasons I ever questioned being a Twitch partner was because of streaming exclusivity... and they removed it!!! 👏👏👏🤝 https://t.co/c8mXd41gbV

Pirate Software @PirateSoftware



help.twitch.tv/s/article/part… So #Twitch just dropped exclusivity for partnered streamers like me. This means as a partner I can now stream... anywhere. What a time to be alive. So #Twitch just dropped exclusivity for partnered streamers like me. This means as a partner I can now stream... anywhere. What a time to be alive.help.twitch.tv/s/article/part… https://t.co/YiIcGFv7Zf

While the move is set to allow content creators and streamers to further grow their communities, it is yet to be seen in practice. This shift also heralds a new age for streaming as Twitch acknowledges that the status quo, which cemented their position as the quintessential streaming platform, appears to be over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul