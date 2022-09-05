"Why did he change his username to 'User Not Found'?": Pokimane reacts hilariously to Ninja’s sudden hiatus

Twitch Gaming powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" couldn't help but laugh after checking out Ninja's Twitter profile following the blue-haired gamer's decision to take a break from streaming. His recent move has left fans confused and concerned at the same time.

On September 2, 2022, Ninja took to his Twitter profile to announce the sudden hiatus following an intense burnout in between Fortnite matches during a stream. Ninja's Twitter username currently says "User Not Found," and his profile picture is a default Twitter egg. That's not all; his partnership with Twitch has also seemingly ended, as the ’subscribe' button is now gone from his channel.

Naturally, the sudden social media break has elicited quite a few interesting reactions from high-profile streamers, including the likes of Valkyrae, HasanAbi, and now Pokimane. Responding to Ninja's current Twitter profile and his username, the Legacy Streamer hilariously asked:

"Why did he change his username to 'User not found'?"

Pokimane and Valkyrae amused by Ninja's Twitter profile

Often dubbed the Queen of Twitch, Pokimane enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Fresh off a hiatus that lasted over a month, she is back to her usual streaming schedule and was seen collaborating with Rachell "Valkyrae" and popular left-wing political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

During this broadcast, the Twitch Moroccan-Canadian streamer shared her reaction to Ninja's profile, especially his username. After examining his Twitter page, she said:

"Why did he change his username to ‘User Not Found'?... What the heck is 'User Not Found' thing? I feel like that’s a little intense."

Pokimane also stated that she "respects" Ninja's decision. Moreover, Valkyrae quickly took the opportunity and addressed Ninja's banner, saying:

"His banner is 'time out'. He’s taking a break. No profile pic, 'time out' banner. He went all out for this."

Laughing out loud, the Twitch streamer replied:

"Wait, but tell me how you made a whole banner, but then you just have the egg profile and ‘User Not Found'? Someone said it’s a marketing scheme. I guess we’ll see.... I feel like he could have done all this, just not change the icon or name."

One more thing to note is that Hasan pointed out that the Fortnite fame is trying to make it look like he has deactivated his Twitter account but hasn't actually done so.

Fans react to Pokimane's comments on Ninja's profile and hiatus

As expected, the conversation between the streamers was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, attracting a wave of reactions from viewers worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has crossed 38K views and hundreds of comments.

Judging by the responses, most fans feel that Ninja's mysterious social media ban is nothing more than a clever marketing strategy; however, there are some who wonder if he might be making the ultimate switch to YouTube in the coming days.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans react to Ninja's social media hiatus (Image via Twitch Clips/YouTube)

Pokimane feels like Ninja's Twitter username is a little "intense," and fans just have to wait and see whether he returns to streaming on Twitch.

