Pokimane announces return to regular streaming, fans go wild

Imane "Pokimane" just announced that she would be returning to Twitch next month, and her fans cannot keep calm. The popular content creator took a break from streaming because she needed a "mental reset." The hiatus lasted longer than a month.

She has also vocally encouraged others to go on a break during her recent appearances on other content creators' streams.

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol streams resume thursday sept 1st at noon :) streams resume thursday sept 1st at noon :)

On July 19, she made a post on Twitter saying she was taking some time off. Now, fans only have to wait a few more days as she's making her comeback on September 1.

"This is my Super Bowl": Fellow streamers and fans react to Pokimane's tweet

Back in July, Pokimane had cited mental health reasons for needing a break from her hectic streaming schedule. Creating non-stop content for months on end for her nine million followers on Twitch is a tall order. Needless to say, fans gladly sympathized with her situation.

Her break doesn't mean she hasn't been busy, though. As co-owner of the Evolution Championship series, Imane attended the fighting tournament till August 7. Moreover, she did not stop playing games and appearing on others people's streams, either.

One widely shared clip sees her being unable to stop talking about how great the hiatus was. In the video, she tries to convince Fuslie to take a break from streaming before going on to imply that she has pondered not coming back, saying:

"Bro do it! It's so nice. Yo, lowkey, I'm like 'Should I be a trophy wife to myself or something? I don't wanna work anymore. This is nice.'"

As the biggest female Twitch streamer and one of the co-founders of the popular OfflineTV, Pokimane has millions of fans worldwide and is also an inspiration to many people. It goes without saying that her followers are eagerly awaiting her return. However, other content creators also seem pretty stoked.

Here is how her peers reacted to her tweet:

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas @pokimanelol got my tier 3 ready for your return @pokimanelol got my tier 3 ready for your return

Pokimane fans were ecstatic to find out that their favorite streamer would be back on September 1 and started to celebrate with memes, flooding her profile with words of goodwill:

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki



WOOO WELCOME BACK! @pokimanelol The Top 39 streamer (but Top 1 in our hearts) will return to the purple platform to make us laugh, scream a lot and miss toooooons of raze ults, all this on Thursday sept 1, mark ur calendar if u have one if not then, well, you’ll figure it outWOOO WELCOME BACK! @pokimanelol The Top 39 streamer (but Top 1 in our hearts) will return to the purple platform to make us laugh, scream a lot and miss toooooons of raze ults, all this on Thursday sept 1, mark ur calendar if u have one if not then, well, you’ll figure it out WOOO WELCOME BACK!

juice @karat_juice @pokimanelol I can’t wait to be late to all my classes now @pokimanelol I can’t wait to be late to all my classes now https://t.co/A5u4TdNBw2

fae ʚϊɞ @faevanii @pokimanelol NATURE IS HEALING POKIS BACK DONT PANIC WE'VE PREPARED FOR THIS @pokimanelol NATURE IS HEALING POKIS BACK DONT PANIC WE'VE PREPARED FOR THIS

kay ☆ @pokismatcha @pokimanelol JACSKAVXKAVSJAHX OH ABKXVAJXBA OH XHLAXHAKK K XHKXHAXJJ BO ABXKXVAKXBB BB LACHLA @pokimanelol JACSKAVXKAVSJAHX OH ABKXVAJXBA OH XHLAXHAKK K XHKXHAXJJ BO ABXKXVAKXBB BB LACHLA

Pokimane is one of the biggest Twitch streamers right now, and her name is something nearly everyone in the community is familiar with. The day she returns will be a good one for all her fans followers.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh