Pokimane commends the Fighting Game Community following a successful offline EVO event as co-owner

With the Evolution Championship Series recently wrapping up on August 7, co-owner Imane "Pokimane" took to Twitter to celebrate the conclusion of the successful event. She thanked the Fighting Game Community (FGC) for coming to the first post-pandemic EVO event, calling the community one of the most wholesome that she has ever interacted with.

Back in October 2021, Imane became a co-owner of the EVO tournament due to her ties to RTS. Founded back in 1996, the Evolution Championship Series is a yearly fighting video game-focused esports championship. Recently, the major tournament was held from August 5 to August 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured various announcements and contests for video games, as well as a PlayStation lounge.

EVO 2022 featured nine titles, with players across 63 countries representing their nation in an all-out brawl. Major tournaments for some of the most popular fighting games, including Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and the newest entry, MultiVersus, were held at the event.

The intensity of various matches in EVO 2022 clearly highlights the heights of the fighting game esports scene, making it one of the most competitive worldwide. Being one of the largest yearly competitions ever, it draws a large number of aspiring professional players with exceptional skills and talent to compete against one another.

Pokimane, CCO of RTS and thus a co-owner of EVO, posted a celebratory tweet congratulating the Fighting Game Community, describing it as one of the best gaming communities she has ever seen. She also directly thanked the fans for their support:

"FGC is one of the most wholesome & welcoming communities i’ve come across in all my years of gaming. thank you for an amazing evo."

Sony and RTS acquired EVO in March 2021 to much fanfare. As co-founder of RTS, Pokimane’s position within the company makes her one of the co-owners of EVO. This year's tournament was highly anticipated by fighting game fans for a number of reasons, the primary one being that EVO 2021 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane praising the FGC

As expected, the popular streamer's praise for the Fighting Game Community garnered significant attention on social media. Many gamers took to Twitter to appreciate the Twitch star's gesture and words, with both esports fans and professionals alike thanking her as well.

my_neighbor_null @SaiyaNull

@imane you know which community is also wholesome and welcoming?the community for Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle! which will soon go through its biggest celebration this year! join us as we summon for raditz

Ryan Price @BGCallisto @imane It was great to meet you, I'm glad you enjoyed EVO and I hope you join us for Combo Breaker next year!

maiden @ Evo @maidendere @imane really wish i met you this weekend! glad you enjoyed it & hope you'll be back next year!

Onebadassmuffin.NFT🧢 @therealbadmuffn @imane The queen and savior of the FGC

When RTS bought EVO last year, many fans within the gaming community were ecstatic, with many hailing Pokimane as the savior of the FGC for keeping their tournament dreams alive and well. With the success of this year's event, many feel vindicated for putting their faith in the Legacy Award winner.

