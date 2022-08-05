Evo 2022: All tournaments, where to watch, schedule, and more

The first post-pandemic live Evo event will kick off later today, on August 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, and the event will feature a plethora of game tournaments and announcements, as well as a PlayStation lounge.

This year's highly-anticipated fighting games event will be bigger than usual, and it will feature eight official Twitch streams that will be bringing the action live to those at home.

#Evo2022 attendees, be sure to check out @StreetFighter 6 this weekend!

Also, tune in to the Capcom panel during the Evo Showcase featuring @ViciousFGC and @papatiwawa. They'll share a fresh look at the game at 5:30 PM PDT.

Evo 2022 will feature nine titles, with players across 63 countries representing their nation in an all-out brawl. Below is a list of all the games that will be featured in this year’s event and the number of participants for each.

Guilty Gear Strive: 2161 entrants

2161 entrants Street Fighter V: 1320 entrants

1320 entrants Tekken 7: 1220 entrants

1220 entrants The King of Fighters XV: 1014 entrants

1014 entrants Dragon Ball FighterZ: 636 entrants

636 entrants Granblue Fantasy Versus: 528 entrants

528 entrants Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: 464 entrants

464 entrants Melty Blood: Type Lumina: 411 entrants

411 entrants Skullgirls: 2nd Encore: 295 entrants

While the complete schedule is not out yet, fans do have access to information about the Day 1 game and the streams on which the games will be taking place. The match-ups will be updated after each game on the official Evo website.

Evo 2022: Tournament schedules and where to watch

1) Main Stage

The main evo event can be watched on the primary Twitch channel. This will be the main hub for all event updates and major games.

Friday, August 5 (10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM PT)

Guilty Gear Strive Panel: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET The King of Fighters XV Panel: 2:15 PM PT / 5:15 PM ET

2:15 PM PT / 5:15 PM ET Street Fighter 6 Panel: 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET Skullgirls 2nd Encore Top 8: 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Top 8: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Melty Blood Type Lumina Top 8: 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Granblue Fantasy Versus Top 8: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8: 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET

Sunday, August 7

The King of Fighters XV Top 8: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET Tekken 7 Top 8: 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Street Fighter V Top 8: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET Guilty Gear Strive Top 8: 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET

2) Stage 2

The Stage 2 Twitch channel will primarily focus on Guilty Gear Strive.

Friday, August 5

Guilty Gear Strive Pools: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET Break between: 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET and 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

Saturday, August 6

Guilty Gear Strive Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Guilty Gear Strive Top 96: 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET

7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET Guilty Gear Strive Top 24: 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET to 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET

3) Stage 3

The Stage 3 Twitch channel will focus on two games: Granblue Fantasy Versus and Tekken 7.

Friday, August 5

Granblue Fantasy Versus Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Tekken 7 Pools: 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6

Tekken 7 Pools : 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Tekken 7 Top 48: 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

4) Stage 4

The Stage 4 Twitch stream will be a bit different than the previous stages

Friday, August 5

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Break between: 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET Mortal Kombat 11: Top 24 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET

Saturday, August 6

Granblue Fantasy Versus Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Granblue Fantasy Top 24: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET

12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET MultiVersus Top 32: 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

3 PM PT / 6 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET MultiVersus Finals: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET

5) Stage 5

The Stage 5 Twitch stream will stream nothing but Street Fighter V and will be all about Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter V Pools: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET Break between: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

Saturday, August 6

Street Fighter V Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET Break between: 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET Street Fighter V Top 48: 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

6) Stage 6

Stage 6 Twitch stream will focus primarily on the two popular anime fighters.

Friday, August 5

Melty Blood Type Lumina Pools : 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Melty Blood Type Top 64: 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

3 PM PT / 6 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools: 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6

Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools : 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 24: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET

7) Stage 7

The Stage 7 Evo Twitch stream will primarily feature team-based battles.

Friday, August 5

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Top 48: 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET The King Of Fighters XV Pools: 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6

The King Of Fighters XV Pools: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET The King Of Fighters XV Top 48: 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

8) Vortex Gallery (Stage 8)

The Stage 8 Twitch stream will feature one of the more unique events called Vortex Gallery. They will boast 11 different titles that are not included in the main Evo event.

Friday, August 5

The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition Exhibition: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Phantom Breaker Omnia Tournament: 12 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

12 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Samurai Shodown: Top 4 - 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

Top 4 - 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Soul Calibur VI: Top 4 - 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET

Top 4 - 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2: Top 4 - 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6

The King Of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match Exhibition: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Capcom vs SNK 2: Top 4 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET

Top 4 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Rushdown Revolt: Top 8 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

Top 8 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Punch Planet: Top 4 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET

Top 4 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3: Top 4 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET

Top 4 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R: Top 4 - 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET to 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET

PlayStation Evo lounge stream and schedule

The PlayStation Evo lounge will be a curated show featuring additional content on the event and interviews with players. For now, Arc System Works, Warner Bros, Capcom, SNK, and Bandai Namco are confirmed to make an appearance on the show.

The lounge can be streamed on the official PlayStation Twitch channel, and it will air today from 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET and Saturday from 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET.

