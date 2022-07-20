“Breaks are essential to one’s health”: Pokimane announces that she’s taking time off from streaming

Twitch Legacy streamer Imane "Pokimane" has announced that she will be taking a break from streaming. In a tweet titled "taking time off," the streamer revealed that she needs to take a step back for a "mental reset." Pokimane also stressed how breaks are essential for a healthy life:

The 26-year-old Canadian-Morrocan streamer joined Twitch way back in 2013, making this her ninth year in the industry. With that being said, Pokimane took a break from Twitch in September last year, citing burnout.

Streaming is an intense process requiring constant focus and concentration for large spans of time. As she pointed out, constant pressure without sufficient rest is bound to risk health problems and reduce productivity.

"imo proper breaks are essential to one's health/ career longevity"

Pokimane takes a break from streaming, thanks fans for their support on Twitter

The Twitch star visited TwitchCon Amsterdam over the weekend, meeting fans and participating in meet-and-greets at the convention. Pokimane is currently the most popular female streamer on the platform and has been an integral part of the streaming community for a while.

As the co-founder of the famous OfflineTV, the streamer has made a mark on the online gaming community and was conferred with the Legacy Award at this year's Streamer Awards. Celebrated for her accomplishments and contributions, she beat Twitch giants such as Sodapoppin and summit1g by nabbing the accolade.

With over nine million followers on her Twitch right now, Pokimane has worked scrupulously to create a huge community that loves and cherishes her. She currently pulls an average of around 12K viewers on her channel, but the grind seems to have become taxing for her.

In her tweet, she talks about needing a mental break from the stressful world of online streaming and concentrating on her life in the real world:

'I've been feeling in need of a mental reset & some time to focus on myself / my life offline."

She thanked her fans for their unabashed support, giving them credit for allowing her to get a reprieve:

"I'm so grateful for the support y'all have shown me over the years. Thanks for putting me in a position where I'm able to take time off this."

The streamer was optimistic about a triumphant return to her normal schedule after the break:

"Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content."

Fans react to the news

Pokimane has a wide fanbase who are understandably upset with the news of their favorite streamer's hiatus. However, they realized how important mental health is and voiced their support on social media. Fellow content creators and well-wishers flooded her Twitter feed with words of support and empathy:

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @pokimanelol hope you find comfort within your time away, we all appreciate you @pokimanelol hope you find comfort within your time away, we all appreciate you 💜

NRG ethos ✈️ VCT Copenhagen @ethoz



Take as much time as you need to recharge, we’ll all be here waiting patiently 🫡 @pokimanelol A week of work at 100% is more meaningful than a month of work at 30%Take as much time as you need to recharge, we’ll all be here waiting patiently 🫡 @pokimanelol A week of work at 100% is more meaningful than a month of work at 30%Take as much time as you need to recharge, we’ll all be here waiting patiently 🫡😊

Leena Xu @leena_xu @pokimanelol you are one of the most hard working people I know, enjoy your break and come back stronger!! :D @pokimanelol you are one of the most hard working people I know, enjoy your break and come back stronger!! :D

Pokimane hasn't revealed anything about her return to streaming. While her fans will be left without their favorite creator for some time, they fully support her for taking a well deserved vacation.

