Ludwig responds to xQc and QTCinderella beef, claims the former makes “genuine friendship and communication impossible”

Ludwig made an appearance on political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" Twitch chat on September 18 and detailed some strong opinions on the French-Candian sensation. The YouTuber opined that Felix created "vertical relationships" and that he treated people like "cogs":

"xQc creates relationships, and believes his value is based off his viewership, and in return treats people like cogs to increase or decrease that value."

Ludwig followed up by mentioning that genuine friendships and communication with xQc were "impossible":

"Which makes genuine friendship and communication impossible."

Earlier on September 17, things got heated after Felix took to his main Twitter account and posted multiple tweets about the issue. In a now-deleted tweet, the former Overwatch pro hit back at QTCinderella's subtweet, calling it "despicable behavior."

He then shared a series of updates, saying:

xQc @xQc BANDWAGONERS, DOGPILLERS AND SHIP JUMPERS. THATS ALL THERE IS ON THESE PLATFORMS AROUND HERE. ABSOLUTE SNAKES EVERYWHERE. GET A SPINE, DONT WAIT FOR PUBLIC OPINION TO LEAD THE WAY TO FLIP ON SOMEONE. I WOULD @ YOU RATS BUT THERE'S TOO MANY BANDWAGONERS, DOGPILLERS AND SHIP JUMPERS. THATS ALL THERE IS ON THESE PLATFORMS AROUND HERE. ABSOLUTE SNAKES EVERYWHERE. GET A SPINE, DONT WAIT FOR PUBLIC OPINION TO LEAD THE WAY TO FLIP ON SOMEONE. I WOULD @ YOU RATS BUT THERE'S TOO MANY

xQc @xQc EVERYONE CAN TALK THEIR GARBAGE ABOUT WHAT I DO AND HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT IT. EVERYONE RUNS THEIR MOUTH AND THEY GET SUPPORT. I CLAP BACK A SINGULAR TIME AND EVERYONE SAYS IM "USING" MY "PLATFORM" TO HARASS THEM. BRO IM STILL HUMAN HERE. I GOT SOMETHING TO SAY TOO. EVERYONE CAN TALK THEIR GARBAGE ABOUT WHAT I DO AND HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT IT. EVERYONE RUNS THEIR MOUTH AND THEY GET SUPPORT. I CLAP BACK A SINGULAR TIME AND EVERYONE SAYS IM "USING" MY "PLATFORM" TO HARASS THEM. BRO IM STILL HUMAN HERE. I GOT SOMETHING TO SAY TOO.

xQc @xQc ONE MORE THING. IVE SEEN DOZENS OF SUBTWEET RODENTS TALKING ABOUT HOW I USE MY PLATFORM AND HOW I SHOULDNT DO X AND Y ON STREAM. HEY LIL BRO, BUILD YOUR OWN PLATFORM, WEIRDO. STOP BOTHERING ME ABOUT HOW I USE MINE. I DONT CARE ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK. CONTENT FIRST, GET MAD. ONE MORE THING. IVE SEEN DOZENS OF SUBTWEET RODENTS TALKING ABOUT HOW I USE MY PLATFORM AND HOW I SHOULDNT DO X AND Y ON STREAM. HEY LIL BRO, BUILD YOUR OWN PLATFORM, WEIRDO. STOP BOTHERING ME ABOUT HOW I USE MINE. I DONT CARE ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK. CONTENT FIRST, GET MAD.

A few hours later, Felix deleted the first tweet, saying that personal attacks went a "little too hard":

xQc @xQc PERSONAL ATTACKS WENT A LITTLE TOO HARD HERE. DELETING THIS ONE OUT OF RESPECT FOR FELLOW PEER. PERSONAL ATTACKS WENT A LITTLE TOO HARD HERE. DELETING THIS ONE OUT OF RESPECT FOR FELLOW PEER.

QTCinderella's partner and fellow livestreamer Ludwig provided his views on the debacle during a live broadcast earlier today. He initially shared his views on HasanAbi's Twitch chat and later talked about the same on his YouTube Gaming livestream. He said:

"This was my message about x(Qc), which I still double down on. I think I feel the same way, too, about streaming relationships, which is why you'll notice most of the friends that I hang out with are people like Atrioc, Stanz, Slime, and Nick, and Aiden, and QT."

The Mogul Money Live host explained why he doesn't hang out with streamers outside of streaming:

"I don't really hang out with streamers outside of streaming because when I noticed when I got more viewers, people invited me to more things, would want to hang out with me more. So, every single, daily friendship, and relationship that I keep up with, is generally a non-streaming relationship."

Ludwig called streaming relationships "very fickle" and said:

"I find streaming relationships very fickle. You know, and I feel like it's hard to understand any intentions. It's just a weird thing. I've talked to (Disguised) Toast about it a lot, too. Because it's like, 'Okay, how do you draw the line between a mutually beneficial relationship for content, and for views, and a meaningful friendship that will exist past that.' You know?"

The Los Angeles-based content creator discussed the former friendships he made while working at various places:

"It's different because, like, I worked at Best Buy, and I made a lot of friends there, and I worked at even The Vape Company, I had a bunch of friends there. But you know how you have work friends, and if you leave that job, you usually don't keep contact with them."

The discussion continued with the former Twitch streamer stating how some viewers perceived streamer relationships:

"It's kind of similar with streamers, but it's so heightened because everybody who's watching is like, 'Oh, they're best f***ing friends forever, dude! They're such amazing friends!' and everyone sees that, and they don't see like, the normal people that you hang out with."

xQc responded to Ludwig's opinion presented on HasanAbi's Twitch chat earlier today. The former was upset by the latter's sentiments and said that the YouTuber was "projecting."

