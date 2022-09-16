Ludwig explains how he fooled the internet by posting a fake picture of his haircut

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren has taken to his YouTube channel, Mogul Mail, to explain how he fooled the internet by posting a fake picture of his haircut.

On September 15, 2022, the streamer, popularly known simply as Ludwig, shared an image of his new hairstyle on Twitter. The update was a viral hit, and the tweet amassed more than 99k likes.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren damn the lady at great clips kinda snapped damn the lady at great clips kinda snapped https://t.co/NzdYHKcS5z

The following day, the YouTuber provided context for the photo. He claimed that he made the decision to deceive the internet after getting roasted by his viewers:

"Sometimes, I can be a bit of a deceiver. A hoodwinker, or a bamboozler of sorts, and yesterday (September 15), I was feeling particularly deceptive, and I decided that I would fool the internet. How? Well, first I have to give you some context. Sunday, I was streaming, as I do, and my entire chat was roasting me. Why? Because I told them I was going to get my hair cut."

Ludwig details why he fooled the internet by posting a fake picture of his haircut

In a video titled "I Fooled the Internet," Ludwig revealed that his viewers roasted him when they found out that he usually gets his hair done at Great Clips.

The 27-year-old compared the salon chain to fast-food giant McDonald's. He added that he wanted to go to a business where he could get the job done as efficiently as possible without any small talk.

Ludwig then discussed the "deceiving" photo shared on Twitter and read its description aloud. He expressed concern about the post receiving a large number of quote retweets and said it was trending in California for a few hours.

After reacting to some hilarious retweets that roasted his appearance, the streamer finally revealed:

"Here's the truth, and this is the reality that nobody knew when they were making fun of me online. It was all fake. An absolute ruse. Here's the real picture I took. It was right after I'd done a bit of personal training, and the haircut. All right? I didn't even have any product in my hair. I decided I would just snap a s*xy-looking pose. Edit it, and post it online."

YouTube Gaming streamer shows the real, unedited image (Image via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

After taking his cap off in the most dramatic way, Ludwig added more to the story:

"But the story doesn't end there. You see, art imitates life, boys. And I used to have that haircut. In college, I was a bit different than I am now. You know, we all go through phases of life, and I was in a phase where I really was working on changing myself."

He mentioned doing something that "psychopaths" would do:

"How much so? Well, I would go on runs in the summertime in Pheonix, Arizona, listeninig to Ted Talks. Which is what psychopaths do. That's what they do in American Psycho!"

The former Twitch star concluded the five-minute video by showcasing an unedited photo of himself sporting a crew cut:

YouTube Gaming streamer showcasing an old, unedited image of his old hair (Image via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The comment section under the YouTube video has more than 842 fan reactions.

Some fans remarked that the edits in the Twitter image were "clear." Meanwhile, others stated that they would find it entertaining even if Ludwig sat and stared at the camera for an hour:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's latest upload (Image via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

Ludwig is a prominent streaming personality who switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming last year. He won the Streamer of the Year award at the Streamer Awards, hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella," earlier this year.

