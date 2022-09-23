Emiru calls out streamers for not caring about female content creators and using them for their benefit

On September 23, Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" hosted a short, one-hour long broadcast titled "serious conversation." She voiced her opinions on the ongoing streamer controversy and broke down on stream.

Emily provided her thoughts on the s*xual harassment situation, wherein fellow Twitch content creator AdrianahLee alleged that CrazySlick touched her inappropriately.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse" Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse"

Emiru added that she believed the streamers involved in the controversy are unconcerned about the female content creators in the scenario, and that they are taking advantage of the latter's situation.

Emiru shares her thoughts about streamers capitalizing on s*xual harassment drama

At the 40-minute mark, the One True King (OTK) member offered her views on the streamers involved in the controversy, claiming that they don't care what happens to the female creators involved on the platform:

"Maybe I'm overstepping a little to say this, but I feel like, no one else is saying it. A lot of the streamers involved in this, I don't believe that you care what happens to girls on this platform at all."

Emiru mentioned that serious issues only come to light at the "right time":

"It makes me sick, that it only comes out when it seems like the right time for you. No one expects you to platform and support every single victim. There's just too many. I'm not saying that. But a lot of the things I've seen, just makes me sick... It's digusting."

Timestamp: 00:40:37

After a brief pause, the 24-year-old content creator claimed that she did not bring up a "lot of things" because she was unable to talk about them:

"We have to evolve, or we're going to lose the community that we've built. There's a lot of things that I didn't bring up, because I can't speak on them. But the s**t that I have spoken about, this s**t is just not okay. It's disgusting. I'm sorry, it's disgusting."

Emiru lauded individuals who shared their stories:

"I'm glad that obviously people were able to tell their stories, they deserve that. A 1000%."

Fans react to the streamer's emotional address

The streamer's emotional address was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which became the top post on the forum. One Redditor remarked that CrazySlick's controversy overshadowed ItsSliker's "scamming" and gambling drama:

Community members claimed that the streamer controversy was like a "huge sports game" for many people:

Another Redditor stated that the community on r/LivestreamFail was "doing the same," and commented:

During the same livestream, Emiru confirmed that she will not be leaving the streamer organization "as of right now." She talked about how the organization really cares not only for her well-being, but also for all the female employees in their sphere.

