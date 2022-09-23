"I just feel completely lied to": OTK streamer Emiru breaks down while talking about CrazySlick on stream

The only female member of OTK, Emily "Emiru," couldn't stop her tears while discussing CrazySlick, a streamer who has been accused of se*ual harassment on social media. The controversy took the streaming world by storm after TrainwrecksTV accused Mizkif of covering up a case of se*ual harassment by his friend and roommate CrazySlick.

With the victim coming forward with her claims again and various chats from the alleged harasser being circulated on the internet, Emiru, who considered the accused streamer a friend, broke down while discussing how it has affected her.

At the start of today's stream, she started talking about how she felt betrayed by a person she considered a good friend, and she couldn't keep her composure while describing how horrible she felt after she saw the screenshots:

"I just feel completely lied to. Like the person that I knew never existed after seeing those screenshots."

Emiru explains how she feels about CrazySlick not facing any repercussions the first time

The recent accusations against CrazySlick are heavily tied to Mizkif and his role in what TrainwrecksTV called a "cover up" in his tweets a couple of days ago. The two streamers were in a heated debate on Twitter about the #Twitchstopgambling trend, which had become widespread on social media and was started by streamers such as Mizkif and Pokimane. The backlash eventually got slots and roullete banned from Twitch.

But before that, TrainwrecksTV and Mizkif clashed online, and the former hit back at the OTK founder with a tweet in which he insinuated that the Austin native had covered up a se* crime committed by his friend. The victim, AdrianahLhee, later gave her account of the events.

The whole ordeal clearly put a lot of strain on Emiru, who used to live with Mizkif and CrazySlick in the OTK house. During her most recent stream, the teary-eyed streamer talked about how betrayed she felt after learning about the kind of things CrazySlick has been doing all these years:

"Especially considering that I myself am obviously a girl and would talk to him about things that have happened to me. And he would let me say stuff like that to him. Meanwhile, be sending things like that to girls. I just don't know if I've ever felt so betrayed in my life by a friend."

Emiru went on to explain that she had opened up about similar kinds of harassment from online sources, and CrazySlick had listened to her. She could not believe that her friend could do such a thing:

"As I saw more and more screenshots come out, it just felt like the person that I thought I lived with never existed."

Furthermore, she also felt that the worst thing about the situation was that CrazySlick was given a second chance. Vehemently criticizing the fact that people allegedly covered up his actions, Emiru condemned him and said that he did not deserve the second chance he got:

"It's bad enough that he did that shi* to Adriana and that those logs existed in the first place, but what makes it so much worse to me is that he got what, in my opinion, was an undeserved second chance. And he just continued acting the same way."

Social media reactions to Emiru's clip

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were highly sympathetic towards the streamer. Many felt sorry that people completely unrelated to the events (like her) had been dragged into the controversy simply by virtue of proximity.

Mizkif stepped away from OTK after the story came to light. According to OTK founder Asmongold, no information can be shared with the public due to legal reasons. So there is no way to know when the controversy will end.

