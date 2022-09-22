“I’m not going to talk about it at all” - Asmongold comments on Mizkif and OTK situation, claims he can’t talk about it due to legal reasons

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr earlier today to host a five-hour livestream.

During the initial moments of the broadcast, the One True King (OTK) co-owner said he wanted to discuss the Twitch gambling ban and the revamped streamer revenue system.

After being asked to comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and OTK, Asmongold remarked:

"I will say, with any of the stuff, involving OTK, it's an actual legal thing. Right, and so, I'm not going to talk about it at all!"

Mizkif was recently placed on leave from organizational duties at OTK due to a third-party investigation into his involvement in the CrazySlick sexual harassment saga.

Asmongold details all the reasons why he won't talk about Mizkif and OTK controversy apart from legality

At the 25-minute mark of the broadcast, Asmongold explained that he was unable to stream the day before due to a variety of obligations. He stated:

"I don't know what I'm going to do today, I haven't decided. Like, I kind of, I mean like, I don't know if you guys know, I've been kind of busy. And so, I was going to stream yesterday. Like, I was busy yesterday, until 1:30 in the morning, and I thought, 'Finally I'll be able to stream.' Go live 1:30 in the morning. And nope, turned out that there was something even further after that!"

Timestamp: 00:25:23

Asmongold acknowledged that the streaming community wanted him to comment on the situation but emphasized that he couldn't do it because of the circumstances:

"Like, I'm sorry, I cannot talk about this s**t, at all! And so, I know people ask, and that's what it is. I can't, I know I can't get people any clips, any takes, anything like that. I cannot talk about this, at all, and that's out of respect for the situation, and everybody involved."

He added:

"So that's all I'm going to say, and if anybody comes in and asks, please let them know that, you know? That's what's going on. So yes, let you guys know, that's what's happening, and yes. Anyway!"

Fans react to the streamer's statement

Asmongold's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 580 community members provided their take on the situation.

Some Redditors stated that a third-party investigator would've told the organization's members to keep their "mouths shut":

Others claimed that a "final nuke" for the streamer controversy was being loaded:

Here are some more fan reactions:

It remains to be seen how the entire situation will pan out for everyone involved.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far