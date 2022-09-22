Who is AdrianahLee? Female streamer who made allegations against CrazySlick

Twitch streamer Adrianah "AdrianahLee" has been at the forefront of most social media news after making serious allegations against fellow Twitch streamer CrazySlick. According to the 22-year-old female streamer, the latter had inappropriately touched her in January 2020 while she was in an inebriated state.

Adding fuel to the fire, she revealed that Twitch stars Matthew "Mizkif" and Maya Higa tried to silence her back in 2021 by pacifying the entire incident due to their close association with the accused.

The fiasco was brought to light earlier this week after Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" indicated that Mizkif had a role in orchestrating a cover-up for sexual assaults.

TW: S*xual Assault; viewer's discretion advised

What exactly happened between AdrianahLee and CrazySlick?

Born in Detroit, AdrianahLee is among the various streamers who have relocated to Austin. The Austin streamers list is vast, and includes the accused CrazySlick, aged 21, and Mizkif, who has also received flak for his conduct.

According to Adrianah, CrazySlick, who was 19 at the time, had touched her "neck" and "chest" without consent. She posted a twitlonger which recounted the entire story where she exclaimed:

"his actions DID make me uncomfortable"

However, once the topic resurfaced after Trainwrecktv's accusatory tweets, AdrianahLee came forward through her Twitch account to reveal that both Mizkif and Maya had discouraged her from amplifying the incident. She also disclosed a recording of Mizkif, where he can be heard saying:

"What you can deem of it, s*xual harassment, whatever, at a low scale, is not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a sh*t and really cared."

In her stream, she also thanked Trainwreckstv for his unyielding support. She indicated that since Tyler was an established creator, it was easier to share her side of the story.

Since the incident, both Maya and Mizkif have come out to issue a public statement. The latter took to her Twitch stream, declaring that she had no part in her twitlonger, while the former has shared a tweet where he is seen owning up to his mistakes. He also revealed that CrazySlick has been removed from their content house.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Maya has responded with her side of what happened with Adrianah Lee, saying there was no cover up. She states at the time Adrianah said it was not a sexual assault, so Maya asked for that to be included in the twitlonger, and that they did not word that twitlonger for her. Maya has responded with her side of what happened with Adrianah Lee, saying there was no cover up. She states at the time Adrianah said it was not a sexual assault, so Maya asked for that to be included in the twitlonger, and that they did not word that twitlonger for her. https://t.co/pWAHXuC0et

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Meanwhile, Mizkif has given his statement. Acknowledging the slurs Ice Poseidon showed him using in 2018/2019, and him dismissing the serious nature of the CrazySlick situation. Again, investigation on the rest pending. Meanwhile, Mizkif has given his statement. Acknowledging the slurs Ice Poseidon showed him using in 2018/2019, and him dismissing the serious nature of the CrazySlick situation. Again, investigation on the rest pending. https://t.co/9y8AtBWay0

Since the incident was made public, eSports and content creation organization One True King (OTK Media) has also gone on to make a public statement declaring that Mizkif has been indefinitely suspended from his managerial duties. They have also indicated the possibility of further inquiries. OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold", however, has refused to make any official statements due to legal reasons.

It is, however, unclear if AdrianahLee will further the situation by pressing any official charges against CrazySlick. The latter has since removed his social media accounts after initially refuting the allegations and threatening to sue the 22-year-old for libel.

With the disclosure of her traumatic experience, AdrianahLee has been rewarded with a spike in viewership as well followers on her Twitch channel. As of this writing, she has amassed over 58.4K followers. She usually streams under the "Just Chatting" category.

Prior to the incident, her average viewership ranged between 200-2K. However, her last two live streams, which were both centered around the charge of s*xual misconduct, received a combined total of over 280K views.

