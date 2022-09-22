"I'll start doing full time sports betting streams": TrainwrecksTV says Twitch is corrupt and that their supporters are bad faith actors

As one of the biggest gambling streamers on the platform, Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" will be heavily affected by the recent restrictions on slots, roulette, and dice games imposed by Twitch. In a couple of tweets, the streamer attacked Twitch and its supporters, saying he would begin streaming sports betting to prove that they were not sincere in their arguments.

TrainwrecksTV tweets about inconsistent stances on gambling (Image via Twitter)

On September 21, the Amazon-owned company banned a bunch of big crypto-gambling websites, prohibiting the most popular form of betting on the platform, slots. The decision came due to widespread backlash from the streaming community, with major streamers such as Pokimane, Mizkif, and Hasan Abi all supporting a blanket ban on gambling.

The announcement by Twitch was lauded by the same streamers, but the decision was not exactly a ban. It still allowed certain forms of betting games such as poker, sports betting, etc. TrainwrecksTV called out both the platform and the streamers who previously wanted to ban gambling as a whole but currently seem to be content with letting some forms of gambling stay on the platform.

Calling them "inconsistent," Tyler was of the opinion that when he did start streaming the games that were allowed, the people who were currently silent would oppose his streams again, proving their hypocrisy.

"I'll start doing full time sports betting streams, and you'll see their silence now turn into full fledged bad faith activism, this has never had anything to do with "gambling" and their inconsistency shows that"

TrainwrecksTV lambasts Twitch for banning slots and roulette but not other forms of gambling

The initially quoted tweet was not the first time that TrainwrecksTV spoke out against the restrictions. A few hours ago, he had called it a case of "corruption" that sports betting was still allowed on the platform but slots weren't. His tweet gained a lot of traction, with over 10K likes within the first few hours.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv the inconsistency to not ban sports betting is corruption considering the fact you have your hands in the $13B NFL deal cookie jar &the fact you virtue signaling streamers act like you care about "gambling" are silent when it's 100x the market & more prevalent are just as corrupt the inconsistency to not ban sports betting is corruption considering the fact you have your hands in the $13B NFL deal cookie jar &the fact you virtue signaling streamers act like you care about "gambling" are silent when it's 100x the market & more prevalent are just as corrupt

He further accused the streamers of not caring about the much bigger market provided by sports betting. TrainwrecksTV also brought up the recent acquisition of NFL streaming rights by Amazon worth a staggering $13B and mentioned that the football league was the primary source of sports bets in the US.

Why are slots banned but not sports betting?

The #Twitchstopgambling trend was spearheaded by Mizkif, who called upon the platform to ban the practice after reacting to the ItsSliker controversy. For the uninitiated, Sliker is a gambling addict who scammed friends and Twitch viewers out of money to fuel his addiction.

After he was outed, a large part of the community felt that it was time to ban the ability to gamble on stream. TrainwrecksTV had defended his streams at the time, saying the slots were being used as a scapegoat and that the real problem was the person who committed the fraud. However, the public outcry was too strong, and Twitch decided to restrict gambling a couple of days later.

Twitch @Twitch An update on gambling on Twitch. An update on gambling on Twitch. https://t.co/lckNTY9Edo

The main reason why they banned slots was because the websites weren't licensed in the US. A snippet from the press release stated:

"So we'll be making a policy update on October 18th to prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that arent licensed either in the US or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection."

Betting on sports such as baseball, basketball, and football are all licensed in the US, and therefore exempt from the ban:

"We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker."

Twitter reactions to TrainwrecksTV's proclamation

W01F @W01F__ @Trainwreckstv Stop crying. Sports betting takes some amount of "skill". Are you mad you can't get your free millions anymore? @Trainwreckstv Stop crying. Sports betting takes some amount of "skill". Are you mad you can't get your free millions anymore?

misty 🌸 @OhMisty_ @Trainwreckstv the same guy that literally announced that sliker admitting to being addicted to sportsbetting 2 days earlier "appreciates" that all gambling but sports gambling is banned. where is the press to ban sportsbetting from him as well? kinda weird. @Trainwreckstv the same guy that literally announced that sliker admitting to being addicted to sportsbetting 2 days earlier "appreciates" that all gambling but sports gambling is banned. where is the press to ban sportsbetting from him as well? kinda weird. https://t.co/QAO1jlAf31

LUCAS QUICK @lukeydoodooman @Trainwreckstv Aww bless you, you're mad because there goes all your viewers 🤣🤣🤣 @Trainwreckstv Aww bless you, you're mad because there goes all your viewers 🤣🤣🤣

Dimitri @Greekgodx @Trainwreckstv Worst part is sports betting is way worse @Trainwreckstv Worst part is sports betting is way worse 😂😂😂

Nick @nsarimma @Greekgodx @Trainwreckstv Explain why sports betting is worse. You can do research on trends/teams/outcomes to find a good bet. In what way, can you do research on slots to determine how your run is gonna go. I know that you can do research and it doesn't go that way, but sports is a smarter way to gamble @Greekgodx @Trainwreckstv Explain why sports betting is worse. You can do research on trends/teams/outcomes to find a good bet. In what way, can you do research on slots to determine how your run is gonna go. I know that you can do research and it doesn't go that way, but sports is a smarter way to gamble

Liquid Cdew @cdew_wow @Trainwreckstv Definitely seems sus to pick and choose what types of gambling are acceptable when they can equally be as addicting/destructive. @Trainwreckstv Definitely seems sus to pick and choose what types of gambling are acceptable when they can equally be as addicting/destructive.

Carcosa @PawgDestruction @Trainwreckstv it's a skill to hit a 10 team parlay, no skill in slots @Trainwreckstv it's a skill to hit a 10 team parlay, no skill in slots

Xofurs @X0furs @Trainwreckstv Dude, we get it, you have to stream something else than slots now. You'll manage. @Trainwreckstv Dude, we get it, you have to stream something else than slots now. You'll manage.

DrCandyMan @DrCandyMan @Trainwreckstv People are saying that sports gambling isn't as addicting or entertaining, and requires "SKILL" lmao @Trainwreckstv People are saying that sports gambling isn't as addicting or entertaining, and requires "SKILL" lmao

Cole @coleclap @Trainwreckstv Ah yes because sports betting = slots. Good call Trainwrecks @Trainwreckstv Ah yes because sports betting = slots. Good call Trainwrecks

Ace @H4xHax @Trainwreckstv Sports betting is skill and mostly predictable not like rng slots and online blackjack, many people make livings off sports betting with many spreadsheets on current players/teams and you could even have info on current intricate workings going on inside of a team @Trainwreckstv Sports betting is skill and mostly predictable not like rng slots and online blackjack, many people make livings off sports betting with many spreadsheets on current players/teams and you could even have info on current intricate workings going on inside of a team

Social media was divided over TrainwrecksTV's accusations of corruption. While some agreed that picking and choosing the types of gambling that are acceptable is unfair, others pointed out that sports betting has a lot more strategy involved.

