"We did it y'all": Pokimane lauds community for its efforts in getting gambling content banned from Twitch

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" took to her Twitter account to share a celebratory message with her fans after Twitch demoted gambling streams. Imane has been among the frontrunners of the recent uproar against betting sponsorships and gambling promotions on the Amazon-owned platform.

For those unaware, an outcry against gambling streams such as slot machines and roulette games was generated after ItsSliker, a Twitch streamer, was found guilty of bilking fans and streamers off thousands of dollars. As a result, Twitch finally issued a statement de-platforming gambling. Reacting to the news, Imane celebrated:

"We did it y'all."

Pokimane celebrates the latest Twitch update

Pokimane, along with other major influencers such as Ludwig, Matthew "Mizkif". and Zack "Asmongold" have all joined forces to encourage the purple platform to remove/de-platform gambling as a category.

Earlier today, Twitch's official Twitter handle shared an official announcement recording their statement regarding the betting policies. As per the tweet, they have decided to "prohibit" any promotion of "slots", "roulette" or "dice" games.

Twitch @Twitch An update on gambling on Twitch. An update on gambling on Twitch. https://t.co/lckNTY9Edo

It should also be noted that there is still a section of the streaming community who do not approve of the decision to embargo betting. Among them are streamers who promote gambling-driven content such as slot machine games and betting sponsorships.

Streamers and influencers such as Corinna Kopf, Adin Ross, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Felix "xQc" are all known for their close associations with the gambling website Stake.com. Tyler, in particular, has been vocal about his thoughts regarding the suspension. He has delineated that banning the category is not going to tackle the real issue.

Regardless of their objections, Twitch has finally taken the action, which many believe to be the right one. Pokimane, before sharing the celebratory post, had also teamed up with streamers like Hasan "HasanAbi" to discuss the drawbacks of gambling addiction.

Fans react to the post

As stated earlier, the latest decision generated a lot of divided opinions. Having said that, the majority of the community are in accordance with the declaration. Reacting to Pokimane's tweet, many fans shared their opinions.

Here are some of them:

Crusader @CrusaderTwitch @pokimanelol Really unfortunate that the same energy wasn't used for the months of hate raids BIPOC and Queer communities endured on twitch. People were swatted, people we doxxed. I know the likelihood of you seeing this tweet is minimal but your wording of this tweet genuinely hurts to see @pokimanelol Really unfortunate that the same energy wasn't used for the months of hate raids BIPOC and Queer communities endured on twitch. People were swatted, people we doxxed. I know the likelihood of you seeing this tweet is minimal but your wording of this tweet genuinely hurts to see

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz @pokimanelol Pressure twitch into giving me a 50mil 4 year MAX contract @pokimanelol Pressure twitch into giving me a 50mil 4 year MAX contract

Wordsilike @wordsulike2

twitter.com/CplDocktor/sta… RG|Docktor👓💚#RespawnRecruits @CplDocktor @pokimanelol but when black streamers ask you to help with their cause you are nowhere to be seen, no of you big streamers said banning together would do nothing.....y'all are fake @pokimanelol but when black streamers ask you to help with their cause you are nowhere to be seen, no of you big streamers said banning together would do nothing.....y'all are fake @pokimanelol Use your power for good this time? @pokimanelol Use your power for good this time?twitter.com/CplDocktor/sta…

Miko @thecodemiko May I please be your footstool? @pokimanelol QueenMay I please be your footstool? @pokimanelol Queen👏May I please be your footstool? 🙏

Jooewden @Jooewden @pokimanelol Now put pressure on the hot tub streams and blatant racism considering Twitch only listens to you. @pokimanelol Now put pressure on the hot tub streams and blatant racism considering Twitch only listens to you.

daniel @vibrahntt @pokimanelol But dont do this for actual social issues tho @pokimanelol But dont do this for actual social issues tho

aria @AriaSaki atleast we KNOW this will inspire other creators to start raising awareness for things they too are passionate about!! It aint and shouldnt b just on u! I am proud of u ONE AT A TIME BB!! @pokimanelol ppl r going to u about every problem like..DAYUMM u workin' full time as staff too?atleast we KNOW this will inspire other creators to start raising awareness for things they too are passionate about!! It aint and shouldnt b just on u!I am proud of uONE AT A TIME BB!! @pokimanelol ppl r going to u about every problem like..DAYUMM u workin' full time as staff too?😅 atleast we KNOW this will inspire other creators to start raising awareness for things they too are passionate about!! It aint and shouldnt b just on u! 💜 I am proud of u💕 ONE AT A TIME BB!!✊

In addition to the infamous category being de-platformed, Twitch has also declared that they will be revising their policies in accordance with the new updates. Fans are presently awaiting responses from streamers who practice slot machines and roulette games.

ItsSliker, the source of all the outcry, has also been removed from his position as a Twitch partner, meaning his channel is no longer monetized.

