“I kind of had to” - Pokimane permanently bans slots streamer m0E_tv amid gambling discussion with HasanAbi

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" was seen permanently banning fellow streamer Mohamad "m0E_tv." This took place after the latter made a sardonic comment in the chat while she and Hasan "HasanAbi" were discussing the drawbacks of gambling addiction.

Over the past few days, many streamers have voiced their opinions against slot machine/gambling streams. The recent outcry came about after Twitch streamer ItsSliker confessed for having swindled thousands of dollars from his fans due to losses incurred while gambling.

Pokimane, who was comparing the differences between gambling and other types of addiction, banned m0E_tv after the latter chimed in by saying that there are no differences. After the ban, she said:

“I kind of had to.”

What did Pokimane say about gambling addiction?

Apart from a discussion with HasanAbi, Pokimane was seen sharing her thoughts with fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif." The duo got together in a Twitch stream to encourage the suspension of slot machine streams, and have also tweeted out their thoughts. Both Matthew and Imane said:

In Imane's latest stream, where she discussed the subject with Hasan, she said:

"P*rn addiction or food addiction, I feel like those aren't as comparable to gambling addiction."

While the Turkish-American streamer was responding to the statement made by Pokimane, the latter caught sight of m0E_tv, who is a gambling streamer, giving a sarcastic reply in the chat. He was seen commenting:

"they are tho."

(Timestamp: 1:29:46)

Imane, who gave out a sneer at the comment, did not waste too much time before banning him. Hasan, too, realized that the Moroccan-Canadian streamer had swiftly suspended Mohammed. He said:

"Did you just ban Mo?"

To this, an animated Imane responded:

"Oh my god, you saw that? I can't, like I can't, I really can't. I don't wanna say anything mean so I kinda had to!"

She also recounted that she had shared a few streams with him but did not condone his "recent takes" on gambling.

Fans react to the drama

Gambling on streams has been a topic of great discussion of late. The clip quickly went viral across the internet. It was shared on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments and reactions from the fans.

Here are some of the comments that fans shared:

With the debate on gambling reaching far and wide, other streamers have also given their two cents. Strreamers like Tyler "Trainswreckstv" and Felix "xQc" are pro-gambling, while others like Mizkif and Zack "Asmongold" are aware of the misdemeanors that can be caused due to gambling addiction and have spoken out against it.

