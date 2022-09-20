Trainwreck slams Twitch gambling ban demands following ItsSliker controversy

Twitch powerhouse Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam - one of the primary faces of the platform's gambling streams - recently hit out against the multitude of claims to ban the practice on Twitch following ItsSliker controversy. There is no denying that gambling streams have been one of the most controversial yet popular topics of debate on the internet for years, with several streamers and content creators providing their take on the matter.

However, calls to ban the practice on the Amazon-owned platform have increasingly amplified after ItsSliker admitted gambling away his fans' and creators' money that he had taken as a loan to fuel his gambling addiction. Multiple members of the streaming community, including the likes of xQc and Trainwreck himself, have come forward to accuse ItsSliker of scamming them of thousands of dollars.

Despite being one of the accusers, Niknam has suprisingly not joined the list of creators demanding to ban the practice from the platform once and for all.

Twitch streamer Trainwreck hits back at Twitch gambling ban demands

On Monday, September 19, taking to his official Twitter handle, Trainwreck provided his unflitered views concerning the gambling streams controversy. As per the philanthropist himself, what ItsSliker did to his audience and other streamers is completely different from the gambling content that is popular on Twitch.

Defending the practice, the Twitch sensation even insisted that those influencers who take advantage of fans and viewers to make money should be booted off the platform completely.

That's not all, for he even called out some of the practices several streamers resort to in order to engage viewers that require them to gamble a massive amount of money, claiming that they should also get banned from Twitch.

Naturally, the tweet instantly went viral, amassing over 19.9k likes and hundreds of comments from viewers in no time. Several creators, fans, and followers chimed in to provide their take on the ongoing gambling controversy and even discussed some of the terrifying repercussions of gambling addiction.

Judging by the comments, while the majority of viewers seem to agree with Niknam, others talked about the negative impact these Twitch gambling streams can cause on the younger generation. Here's what fans had to say:

Although Twitch is yet to take any official stand on gambling streams, many creators and streamers have already taken the matter into their own hands, with xQc and Ludwig joining forces to pay back everyone scammed by ItsSliker. Trainwreck himself has also vowed to help him financially so that Sliker can pay off his mounting gambling debts.

Despite banding together, there are many other streamers who are constantly calling out the Amazon-owned platform to ban the practice from its platform so that it won't influence other people in a negative way. This includes Twitch star Pokimane, who recently demanded a ban on gambling streams.

