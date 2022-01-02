"All my friends knew": Trainwreckstv finally reveals insane gambling loss during Twitch stream

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreckstv" Niknam has been seen making huge wins on his gambling Twitch streams, but seemingly all that glitters is not gold after revealing the number of losses it took to reach that point.

According to Trainwreckstv (commonly referred to as Trainwreck), the streamer lost over $22 million gambling, only recouping a majority of his financial loss recently. He admittedly hid the amount from the public as he was hesitant to say it.

"All my friends know, but I didn't feel comfortable saying anything because, like, those numbers are unfathomable."

Trainwreckstv admits to making back only $12 million of his losses

During his latest Twitch stream, Tyler Faraz "Trainwreckstv" Niknam gambled for over 35 hours, speaking to his friends and his audience the whole while.

After experiencing several huge gambling wins upwards of $1 million spread throughout the stream, he received this message from a Twitch viewer saying the following:

"Bro I am honestly just happy you are close to even. I better see dj ape making a comeback"

Upon repeating the comment out loud, the streamer immediately replied to clarify several things regarding his gambling losses and wins:

"Bro, I'm going to keep it a buck. I appreciate your intention, but shut the f**k up. Close to even? I'm still down $12.9 million."

After hearing his response, the rest of his friends on his Discord call chimed in, saying it was not in "the same neighborhood" as even, with Andy Milonakis adding that the figure was "not even an even number."

Trainwreck stayed silent for a bit before making confessing the following:

"In nine months, I've lost $22.9 million. It was really f**king disgusting and bad, you don't even understand, like- like, all my friends knew, but I didn't feel comfortable saying anything, like, because those numbers are unfathomable. But now that I won this, I'm comfortable saying it, because I think being down $12 million is, you know, with my bet size isn't bad.

The streamer continued, going into how much he is supposed to be 'down' compared to the actual number.

"So, technically speaking, where I am right now, I'm- technically I'm still owed 1 million,' but, right now, I'm matching my RTP to my wagered. So with how much I've wagered, I'm expected to be down $12 million. So that should show you the reality of gambling, right? If, with my wagered, the expected down is $12 million, that should show you that that's the statistics of it."

According to Trainwreck's calculations, he should be at a loss of $12 million after wagering $22.9 million over the past nine months. However, he is down more than it should be, with his actual loss being $12.9 million.

Trainwreck is currently still gambling on his Twitch live stream and has been live for around 40 hours. He scored several huge wins throughout the stream, making over $10 million in a single day.

To celebrate the win, the gambling streamer gave away around $1 million to his Twitch followers and donated $10,000 to ModernWarzone, in addition to giving away over $100,000 to various Twitch streamers over the past few weeks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar