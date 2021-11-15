Trainwrecks calls EA out for seemingly promoting a gambling site on FIFA 22

Earlier today, Tyler “TrainwrecksTV” Niknam tweeted out EA Sports for their hypocrisy related to the FIFA 22 game.

He claimed EA Sports did not want him to be involved in FIFA tournaments because he promotes gambling on Twitch. The streamer said that EA Sports informed Nick Polom that he would not be allowed to participate in any official tournament.

However, English Premier League club Watford FC announced in July 2021 that they had signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with gambling website Stake.com. Trainwrecks claimed that the shirt sponsor should not be featured on FIFA 22 as well.

Trainwrecks calls out EA Sports for allowing Stake.com as Watford Football Club’s shirt sponsor on FIFA 22

TrainwrecksTV claimed he is not allowed to participate in FIFA 22 tournaments, something EA Sports notified his friend and fellow streamer Nick Polom about. Over the past year, he has been criticized a number of times due to the promotion of gambling content on Twitch. The streamer revealed in July 2021 that he receives a flat fee of $1 million every month to gamble on Twitch.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv last week @EA told nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because i gamble, today on fifa one of my viewers found this kit, what fucking clowns last week @EA told nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because i gamble, today on fifa one of my viewers found this kit, what fucking clowns https://t.co/nnvmsRWQID

FIFA 22 was released on October 1 and has since announced a Global Series that includes a series of official tournaments/competitions. Trainwrecks was informed by fellow streamer Nick Polom that EA Sports does not want him to participate and stream any of the official competitions held in the coming time.

However, one of his viewers pointed out Watford Football Club’s new kit that has also been featured on FIFA 22. The multi-year agreement was announced in July 2021 and was paid for by Stake.com entirely in cryptocurrency. When one of Trainwrecks’ viewers found the kit images, they quickly sent them to the streamer.

UpstateNYWill @DadOf3Boyss @Trainwreckstv @Trainwreckstv @EA Its not about gambling my guy. Its something deeper then that 💯 and like you i would have no idea what it is. @Trainwreckstv @EA Its not about gambling my guy. Its something deeper then that 💯 and like you i would have no idea what it is. @Trainwreckstv

Trainwrecks was obviously frustrated and posted a tweet to expose EA Sports’ hypocrisy on the matter. The streamer called the FIFA 22 developers “clowns” and suggested that the company logo should have been edited out. Most in the community seemed to agree and mocked EA Sports for the move.

RK9 @c7haddad @ismailqt @Trainwreckstv @EA Yeah but if they were truly against gambling they'd edit the shirt to remove stake off it lol @ismailqt @Trainwreckstv @EA Yeah but if they were truly against gambling they'd edit the shirt to remove stake off it lol

SpookyJarvis @SpookyJarvis @Trainwreckstv @EA I love nick but ain’t he sponsored by a sportsbook and puts out his sports bets every week? What’s with the double standard @Trainwreckstv @EA I love nick but ain’t he sponsored by a sportsbook and puts out his sports bets every week? What’s with the double standard

THump @THump @Trainwreckstv @EA Lmfao this might be one of the greatest tweets I’ve ever seen. What a pathetic ass fucking company @Trainwreckstv @EA Lmfao this might be one of the greatest tweets I’ve ever seen. What a pathetic ass fucking company

🦁The Lionheart🦁 @KingRichieLion @c7haddad @ismailqt @Trainwreckstv @EA You can't remove a teams official sponsor without their consent that's illegal. It's not EA's sponsor its Watfords so if they want to use the Watford licence it has to stay @c7haddad @ismailqt @Trainwreckstv @EA You can't remove a teams official sponsor without their consent that's illegal. It's not EA's sponsor its Watfords so if they want to use the Watford licence it has to stay

Some users claimed that while FIFA 22 and EA Sports have generally edited out gambling companies/sponsors, the particular Stake.com logo has not been removed from the game. Regardless, EA Sports has not responded to the tweet so far, and it will be interesting to see whether the company changes its decision with respect to Trainwrecks in the coming time.

