"Don't cut me off": Trainwreck donates $65,000 worth Bitcoin to Crayator and his Twitch viewers

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam generously donated a giant amount of money in the form of Bitcoin to fellow Twitch streamer Nathan "Crayator" Ryan during the latter's stream.

Trainwreck and Crayator were on a call when Trainwreck informed him that he would be making the transaction on one special condition, which the latter readily agreed to.

"Now, don't cut me off here, let me finish all the way."

Trainwreck tells Crayator to split $65,000 between him and his viewers

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam is known to be a controversial figure in the streaming community but is also lauded for his giving spirit.

Crayator is the most-recent streamer to be the subject of Trainwreck's generosity. The streamer had been on a call with Trainwreck when he was suddenly told the following:

"Now, don't cut me off here, let me finish all the way. I'm going to send you $65,000 dollars United States. $65,000 USD."

Crayator looked stunned at what he was hearing but was not prepared for the rest of Trainwreck's statement:

"I want you to keep $30,000 for yourself and I want you to give away $35,000 to your chat. Does that sound good?"

Crayator leaned back in his chair while covering his mouth, seemingly floored by what Trainwreck told him. He quickly collected himself and began typing on his PC, repeating the instructions for the division of the money.

Trainwreck then coached Crayator through the receiving process, showing him how to check if he received the amount. Upon confirming that he received the payment, Crayator stated the following out loud:

"It's 50,000 dollars in pounds."

The previous week, Trainwreck had surprised Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen with a donation of $10,000 while the latter was streaming, completely shell-shocking him and rendering him speechless.

According to Trainwreck himself, as of late October, the gambling streamer had given away around $4 million, which apparently didn't take into account "sponsor giveaways, charities or tips to (his) friends."

In November, Niknam was barred from entering friend Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff's EA-sponsored tournament.

While no reason was given, he called out the company on Twitter about their alleged hypocrisy, assuming that he wasn't allowed due to his participation in gambling streams.

