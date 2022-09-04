OTK vs OTV: Which is the bigger streamer organization in 2022?

Streaming and content creator groups such as OTK and OTV have become pillars of the gaming and streaming community on both Twitch and YouTube. Offline TV and One True King are unique since they are primarily focused on content creation, rather than competitive esports like 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan who also field large numbers of streamers on platforms.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the scene, OTK has become a giant on Twitch. Founded in 2020 by Texan personalities such as Asmongold, Mizkif, Rich Campbell, Nmplol and others, they have risen to the very top of the game with a huge audience on the purple platform.

Offline TV, on the other hand, was founded back in 2017. Boasting OG members such as Pokimane, Scarra, Disguised Toast and LilyPichu, the organization has become synonymous with the streaming world.

Unlike the Austin-based group, OTV is much more dispersed among streaming platforms and is known for its collaborative content with the "OTV & Friends" network. The contingent includes streamers who have been appearing in their streams for a long time. Big names would include Sykkuno, Valkyrae, JackSepticeye, Ludwig and Corpse Husband.

The Texas group is also known for their chat and game shows on Twitch, and it is easy to see how both the groups have become natural rivals, seeing each other as competing content behemoths. With other content groups such as 100 Thieves gaining ground in recent years, and the Esports Awards drawing near, many have wondered who the bigger organization is in 2022.

Is OTK at an advantage over OTV after winning Content Group award in the Streamer Awards earlier this year?

OfflineTV (OTV) and One True King (OTK), two of the most well-known streamer groups, squared off at The Streamer Awards 2022 for "Best Content Organization." The latter managed to bag the prize to much fanfare.

Even Disguised Toast, a veteran OTV member, thought it was a good decision which reflects the changing tides of the streaming industry. The different chat shows and consistent content put out by the group last year deserved recognition.

Toast even proposed that his organization must do better at YouTube:

"I would say over the last year, OTK has been doing a lot of stream, good stream content. This is the streamer awards, right? Like I would say OTV does better YouTube, a hundred percent, no contest. "

But how did the organizations match up during the last year?

Offline TV numbers in 2022

Sometimes referred to as the OG streamer group, the LA-based content creators have been a steady name in the streaming game. Pokimane, an integral member of the organization, is the top female streamer on the platform with 9.2 million followers. Meanwhile, Lily Pichu, who recently moved to YouTube, is just shy of three million subscribers.

Scarra, with his special month-long event Scarratember, currently sits at 1.6 million followers. While Disguised Toast, who recently organized the Rust Twitch event, has 2.7 million followers on Twitch. The streamer couple Masayoshi and Quartjade have 549K and 966K followers respectively.

That said, here are the average viewership numbers according to Twitch Tracker for the top five streamers from OTV for the first half of 2022:

Pokimane - 20,190 average viewers

Disguised Toast - 16,122 average viewers

QuarterJade - 5,832 average viewers

Lily Pichy - 5,637 average viewers

Masayoshi - 4,105 average viewers

One True King numbers in 2022

Despite coming into existence within the last two years, OTK has quickly become the premier organization in the streaming world. With many gameshows such as Mizkif's Schooled!, Parasocial and Island of Riches, the organization has been riding a wave of popularity.

They have further bolstered their position in the industry with the recent signing of Sodapoppin, who currently has an impressive 8.8 million followers. Founders such as Asmongold sit at 3.2 million, while Mizkif boasts a 2.1 million-strong fanbase. Esfand TV comes fourth in terms of follower count with 1.1 million. He is followed by the only woman in the group, Emiru, who has just over a million followers.

OTK @OTKnetwork We’re at the tippity top of the mountain… and we’re only halfway up We’re at the tippity top of the mountain… and we’re only halfway up 😎 https://t.co/ASzB6Ipu6P

According to statistics released back in August 2021, OTK was the top livestreaming organization in the world. With the recent success of Camp Knut in addition to other events and collaborations, the number has only gone up. Here is a list of the top five OTK streamers according to Twitch Tracker for the first half of 2022:

Asmongold - 75,265 average viewers

Mizkif - 34,620 average viewers

Sodapoppin - 19,240 average viewers

Nmplol - 15,926 average viewers

Emiru - 14,105 average viewers

Verdict

From a statistical point of view, OTK is a clear winner over OTV. The average viewership numbers for the top five streamers from each of the organizations between January 2022 and June 2022 are:

OTK: 159K

OTV: 49K

This unequivocally makes the Texan outfit a clear winner in that department.

With both going head-to-head in the Esports Awards 2022 in December, OTK seems to have a stronger chance of being named the winners, beating out other big hitters such as 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, and S8ul Esports.

