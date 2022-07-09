Who are the co-founders of OTK? Tracing the streamer organization's origins

One True King, or OTK, is a Texas-based gaming organization mainly focused on content creation and streaming. It was created in 2020 by its five co-founders Asmongold, Rich Campbell, Esfand, Tips Out, and Mizkif, with Nmplol joining them shortly after. All of them are Twitch stars in their own right. They even had a World of Warcraft professional team, but decided to disband it after some time.

The organization has quickly risen through the ranks to become a top-tier content producer, bagging the Best Content Organization prize at the 2022 Streamer Awards. The collective is known for their strong bonds, with Asmongold even emphasizing their deep friendship in the commencement speech:

"We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general."

List of members, famous shows: Everything you need to know about OTK

Orginal members and growth

One True King came into being on October 11, 2020 with the five founding members of Asmongold, Mizkif, Tips Out, Richard Campbell, and Esfand. Within a fortnight, they were joined by Nmplol, making him the first addition to the group. On May 23, 2021 the organization got its second member and co-owner in the form of JSchaltt. The streamer was given charge of their YouTube content, according to the organization's wiki.

By the end of the year, OTK had two new members, but this time, they took on the role of just content creator and not co-owner. Cyr joined the organization on October 11, the first anniversary of the organization. Following this, Tectone became the next member to join the Texas collective on November 21 on the OTK show Friendsgiving.

On January 2, 2022, Emiru became the first female member of the group, and the organization's latest member is BruceDropEmOff, who joined in late March.

Shows and events

Interestingly, the organization calls itself a media house rather than a gaming organization. In fact, this is how they describe themselves on their website:

"Entertainment... kinda. OTK aims to create the most dynamic and versatile content online while providing a path for partners to connect."

In the spirit of connecting partners, the members frequently host and take part in live events which feature some of the biggest streaming personalities on Twitch. xQc, Ludwig, and Myth are just some of the regulars on the various shows hosted by the network.

Some hosts have their own show, such as Mizkif's Schooled!, a show that tests contestants about the knowledge they learnt in school. They also host one-time events such as the Valheim Tournament and Pokemon Card Break hosting, etc. The entire cast also come together to celebrate American holidays such as Thanksgiving in the yearly event Friendsgiving.

The World of Warcraft stint

During OTK's formation, the organization also announced a full-time professional World of Warcaft team that included Cdew, Trill, Samiyam, and Mes. They participated in the first edition of the WoW Shadowlands Arena Championship in 2021 and bagged third place in the North American bracket.

At Season 1 Cup 2, they made it to the finals, but lost. OTK's team only managed to reach the semi-finals in the next Cup. In the final Cup, the team managed a quarter-final position, but ultimately qualified for the Regional Circuit Championships and, after an ardous battle with teams from other esports organizations, finally came third place after losing to Cloud9.

Liquid Cdew @cdew_wow Thanks for watching today guys. If you missed I decided to share that we found out our contracts will not be renewed later this year by OTK. Came as a shock to us and unfortunately we’ll be once again looking for an org later this year. Thanks for watching today guys. If you missed I decided to share that we found out our contracts will not be renewed later this year by OTK. Came as a shock to us and unfortunately we’ll be once again looking for an org later this year.

On June 11, 2021, Cdew tweeted that the organization had decided to stop renewing their contracts, officially confirming that the OTK WoW team would be disbanded. Asmongold's PvP ASMONGOLD INVITATIONAL was the closest they got to being an esports organization.

OTK has a large fanbase that love watching their favorite streamers collaborating for different events and fun streams. The group has also been nominated for this year's Esports Awards in the Content Group of the Year category alongside other heavyweights in the industry such as OTV and 100 Thieves, clearly cementing their place in the top echelons of the streaming community.

