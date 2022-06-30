"No, Andy, shut the f**k up" – Myth hilariously impersonates xQc and "rages" during OTK event

Myth showed off his hilarious impersonating skills last night in a new game show organized by the gaming organization, One True King, or OTK.

In a series called Island of Riches, hosted by Rich Campbell, among the organization's founding members, the former Fortnite and Twitch streamer demonstrated his imitation abilities by mimicking xQc on stream. His imitation left the rest of the panel and participants in a state of laughter.

Myth's hilarious attempt at mimicking xQc makes everyone chuckle

The Valorant streamer was invited to partake in a new gaming show called Island of Riches by OTK. The stream was held on Rich Campbell's Twitch channel.

The former TSM pro was among eight streamer participants who were also invited, namely Andy Milonakis, Crazyslick, CVR, Erobb221, Maya, Nmplol, and Zoil.

The stream lasted about four hours and saw Andy Milonakis win the first edition of their game show. He was pitted against Maya in the tournament's final round, where the participants were asked seven questions each.

Andy eventually answered the correct ones and bagged a solid $280.

Myth lasted till the penultimate round before getting eliminated. However, he did not go without making the rest of the participants chat and laugh with his funny impersonating skills.

Andy was the first to plant the idea when he exclaimed after the round:

"Wait, wait, can we put a picture of xQc where Myth is, and then he can do his xQc impression."

Initially, the ex-TSM member fended off the idea as a joke and prepared to leave by saying:

"Aye, it's been an honor. I had a great time. Thank you guys for having me."

He soon changed his display pic to that of the Canadian and showcased his mimicking skills. Imitating xQc's accent, the Valorant streamer said:

"This a f***ing bull*** that you see time and time again from OTK. They're cheaters, scammers, f***ing shameless, f***ing streamers on their shows all the f***ing time."

The eventual winner interjected with:

"Sorry for stream sniping you."

The former Fortnite pro comically responded with:

"No, Andy, shut the f*** up, dude. I'm tired of your bulls***. I answered the right questions."

Fans were in a state of hilarity

Followers were left in a laughing heap after Myth's impersonation skills. The clip was also shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where viewers shared their thoughts. Here's what they added:

Myth, who has over 7 million followers, is among the most popular Twitch streamers. He broadcasts almost regularly, where he primarily plays Valorant.

