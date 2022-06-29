4 Fortnite characters shrouded in mystery (& 4 we know all about)

Fortnite is filled to the brim with characters that are unique to the franchise. Some exist in the shadows, while others can be seen as NPCs on the island. However, what makes some more mysterious than others is the amount of information available about them. While some have lore and a backstory, others are enigmatic in nature.

Even though some information is available about them, it isn't enough to even scratch the surface. Speculation and fan theories are all that fans have to go off of when it comes to information on these characters. That said, here are four characters shrouded in mystery and four that are well known by all.

These characters are some of the most enigmatic entities in Fortnite

1) Bloomwatcher

Deadeye @DeadeyeRD The bloomwatcher is an entity that appeared in the end of the cenimatic trailer of the season, he's watching the zero point and watching us The bloomwatcher is an entity that appeared in the end of the cenimatic trailer of the season, he's watching the zero point and watching us https://t.co/2ifItlhUUJ

The supposed antagonist of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is so shrouded in mystery that Epic Games hasn't even revealed her name. For the time being, all players know is that she is the one responsible for the Bloom that's spreading across the island. Although she's yet to receive an official name, the community calls her Bloomwatcher.

Based on the information that's available, this character will play a major role in the current season and future ones as well. Given her ability to control the Reality Tree, she's going to become a problem sooner rather than later. Hopefully, loopers will be up to the task of saving reality once again.

2) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen is probably the most powerful villain that loopers have ever faced. With the power to corrupt worlds and destroy entire realities, she's a formidable foe for anyone. Despite seeing her in action in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, no one really knows much about her.

Aside from the fact that she hails from a place in the metaverse called 'The Last Reality,' nothing else about her is known. How she came into existence or got her powers is something that has perplexed loopers since they first laid eyes on her.

3) Fabio Sparklemane

Fabio Sparklemane is not a character one would expect to see on this list, but he is one that's shrouded in mystery. Community members were convinced that he was cursed thanks to his backstory, appearance, and emote soundtrack. In fact, one can even say that his soundtrack is filled with creepy lyrics.

Although he's vanished from sight, he has left a long-lasting impression in the minds of loopers. If he were not in Fortnite, he could have been the perfect character for a horror genre.

4) Raz

Raz appeared on the island just as The Spire had encased the Zero Point in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. While there was nothing out of the ordinary about this NPC, the runic markings on his body and Back Bling were rather unsettling. Given that they pertained to the Storm King, it was frightening, to say the least.

Unfortunately, while his outward appearance was open for everyone to look at, his intentions were hidden from sight. Apart from him wanting to study the Zero Point's energy, no one really knows anything else about him. Once the season ended, he vanished for good.

Most loopers know all about these characters in Fortnite

1) John Jones

John Jones has perhaps had one of the best character arcs in Fortnite. From being a lackey in the Imagined Order to betraying them and saving reality, he's one of the good guys for sure. If not for him, the timeline would have likely ended at the end of Chapter 2 Season 5.

Judging from the number of snapshots of him scattered across spacetime, it's clear to see that he's been present in the game's lore since its inception. Now aligned with The Seven, he's taken up the role of an insider, providing information on the IO and how they function.

2) The Foundation

While it can't be said that The Foundation's backstory is fully known, there's enough information lying about to understand the character. He's the leader of The Seven and is hellbent on defending reality and life at all costs. Much like Iron Man, he's ready and willing to make the ultimate sacrifice as well.

Given that Epic Games is slowly beginning to unveil the backstory of many characters, it's likely that more information about him will be revealed in the coming seasons. Until then, readers will have to be content with the information that's available.

3) Midas

Midas is one of the most well-known characters in Fortnite. Despite being eaten by a loot shark, fans never forgot about him. With his return imminent, the hype has started to build up once more. While his appearance may be enigmatic and mysterious, his backstory is one of humble beginnings.

Given that he's a gangster and runs an empire of organized crime, putting two and two together is not difficult. No doubt there's more to him than meets the eye, but for the time being, that's all there is to know about him. Hopefully, once he returns, readers will get more backstory about the golden mischief-maker.

4) Doctor Slone

Doctor Slone is public enemy number one in Fortnite. Ever since she betrayed loopers during the Sky Fire event, she's been hunted by players worldwide. Nevertheless, given her allegiance to the Imagined Order and willingness to do anything to protect it, this was bound to happen.

However, considering that the IO was all she's ever known, this was to be expected. After being brainwashed by the organization for years, her loyalty to it is beyond questioning. While there are a few hints as to her backstory, a lot of it is still largely unknown.

