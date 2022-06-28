Fortnite: The imminent return of Midas and his role in Chapter 3 Season 3

Following the Fortnite v21.10 update, Meowscles was added back to the game. What's special about this NPC is that he used to work for Midas and, to an extent, function as a pet. While this is nothing out of the ordinary, there's more to this than initially meets the eye.

When interacting with the NPC, he delivers a vague dialogue that reads, "Mrow...Yeah?" However, when interacting with the NPC wearing any of the many Midas skins, he says this instead, "Whoa...Are we back online?" This simple statement has led many to believe that Midas is returning, and soon.

What will Midas do upon returning in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While this simple dialogue provides some evidence of Midas' imminent return, there's not much else to go on. With the Imagined Order out of the picture, there's no one left to chain Midas to the shackles of reality. Zero Point and The Loop would be his to have if only that was truly the scenario.

With the IO out of the picture, The Seven have established a firm grip on the island. With islanders and loopers supporting them, this peaceful co-existence is bound to last for a very long time. So, where does this leave Midas? Well, there are a few possibilities:

1) Midas teams up with The Seven

With the Imagined Order all but defeated, teaming up with The Seven would be the best thing to do in Fortnite Chapter 3. Since Midas strived to break The Loop, the two organizations would be stronger together. They can form a new order and effectively keep the IO in check permanently.

Furthermore, with an unknown threat looming over the island, teaming up would allow the combined forces to stop anything that would threaten reality. Together, they would become unstoppable. In fact, once the organizations merge, the metaverse will be safe from anything that threatens it.

2) Midas schemes against The Seven

On the flip side of the peace and cooperation agreement lies an uncertain future for Midas and The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 3. Although their goals are similar, their methods and ideologies vary drastically. The Seven seek to preserve life and reality, while Midas seeks to control it all.

This war of ideologies may spread beyond gray matter philosophy and onto the field of battle. With The Seven just recuperating after the war with the IO, this would be the perfect time to attack and defeat them. Given that Midas runs an underground organization, finding recruits for war is not a difficult task.

3) Midas remains neutral

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



This is of course based on speculations, but give it a read and let me know what you think! Complete article on The Bloomwatcher and her ties to The Last Reality!This is of course based on speculations, but give it a read and let me know what you think! #Fortnite Complete article on The Bloomwatcher and her ties to The Last Reality!This is of course based on speculations, but give it a read and let me know what you think! #Fortnite https://t.co/iIGYYvg8Hd

Even though The Seven's resources are strained, going to war with a race of humanoids with advanced tech is not a very smart idea. If the Imagined Order lost in an all-out war, what chance does a criminal organization have? Thus, if Midas returns to Fortnite Chapter 3, he will likely remain neutral and watch on as events unfold.

Furthermore, with Bloom slowly spreading across the island, there's no telling what might happen next. Getting caught up in a war that doesn't concern him is not his style of operation. It's smarter to sit things out and wait for the dust to settle before making a move. This will also give him time to rebuild his forces.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far