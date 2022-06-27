Fortnite teases the return of Midas in the most unexpected way ever

Ever since Donald Mustard confirmed that Midas was alive in Fortnite, fans have been unable to keep calm. The prospect of seeing the golden mischief-maker in the flesh is something of a miracle, given that he was eaten by a loot shark. Nevertheless, it seems that he survived and is hiding somewhere in the metaverse.

Sadly, even after months of searching, no one has been able to shine a light on his location yet. Despite leakers and data miners trying their best, no substantial clues have been found. Only speculation and rumors are available to fuel the optimism within loopers' minds.

However, following the Fortnite v21.10 update, Epic Games may have dropped a hint in the form of an old but familiar NPC. While there's no concrete evidence, there is enough there to get the ball rolling and kick off the next wave of "Midas is coming back" hype in-game.

Meowscles interacts with the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

It's no secret that certain NPCs on the island will react differently to different skins. Depending on the skin players are wearing, a specific dialogue will be spoken by the NPC during the interaction. One such NPC this season just so turns out to be Meowscles, Midas' pet and trusted agent.

When players interact with this NPC using a random skin, the conversation bubble will read:

"Mrow... Yeah?"

Given his cat-like nature, this is an appropriate response. However, when players wearing a Midas skin interact with the NPC, the conversation bubble displays this:

"Whoa... Are we back online?"

Considering that Epic Games leaves little breadcrumbs of information in Fortnite via different mediums, this may be one of them. Given that he's alive, this tiny hint is foreshadowing his return. Yes, "foreshadowing," and there's a good reason why.

Midas versus The Seven?

Is Midas a bad person? No. His goal has always been to destroy the Imagined Order and take control of things. This includes The Loop and probably The Zero Point as well. Sadly, he went missing in action before things could come to fruition. Now, if Meowscles is hinting at his return, he may not be the same Midas that left all those years ago.

See, Midas was hellbent on taking control of things on the island. This was before The Seven came into the picture. Although their goals are similar, Midas will stop at nothing to have complete control. If needed, he may even go to war with The Seven. With their resources stretched thin, attacking them now would be the best option.

All said and done, until the leakers and Donald Mustard don't provide tangible evidence or hints, respectively, this should all be considered speculation and nothing more. Perhaps Meowscles is scouting the island for Midas, or Epic Games simply added him in because they could.

While there is no doubt Midas will make a return, no one knows when, where, why, or even how. It could be towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, or perhaps even midway through the current chapter. Until then, players must remain content with the memory of Fortnite's golden mischief-maker.

