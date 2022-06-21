Fortnite update v21.10 patch notes: Naruto collaboration, Summer Challenges, new weapons, and more

Leaks for the Fortnite v21.10 update have started to come out of the woodworks. This includes a few cosmetics, new content for the Creative Mode, and Battle Royale.

Although the downtime is still active, rough patch notes for the v21.10 update can be put together based on the leaks. While this will be subject to change once the servers go live, it will help provide an understanding of the content that's to come.

Leaked patch notes for Fortnite v21.10 update

1) Super Styles

Shiina @ShiinaBR These skins will get Super Styles:



Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, Stormfarer These skins will get Super Styles:Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, Stormfarer

According to the leakers, this content update adds Super Styles to the game for five skins — Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, and Stormfarer. Like other seasons, players will have to level up their Battle Pass past level 100 to unlock these styles.

2) Naruto collaboration: Part 2

Given how impressive the recent Naruto collaboration was, it was obvious that Epic Games would be doing another one. It was inevitable, with profits to be made and fans to be pleased.

Well, the collaboration is finally here, and it looks glorious. A total of four more skins have been decrypted.

However, they won't be available in the Item Shop just yet. Readers will have to wait a few more hours before being able to purchase them. With that being said, here are the new outfits:

3) Creative Summer Challenges

The Summer Event for 2022 has been revealed, and like last time, challenges will once again be held on Creative Maps. Now, before loopers say, "Here we go again," the maps seem to offer more this time.

Rather than simply focusing on building and fighting, the new set of creative maps will contain activities like parkour challenges and prop hunts. This should make it easier for gamers to obtain experience points and rewards.

According to information, a total of 60,000 XP can be earned.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Here are the maps with challenges:

- One Trigger 100 Days

- Parkour Universe

- BLIMP WARS 1000 [Ghost VS Shadow]

- Color Dash

- ULTIMATE MURDER MYSTERY (DOJO MAP!)

- Prop Hunt: Modern Mall 🛍️ The Creative Summer Challenges are called "Island Hopper"!Here are the maps with challenges:- One Trigger 100 Days- Parkour Universe- BLIMP WARS 1000 [Ghost VS Shadow]- Color Dash- ULTIMATE MURDER MYSTERY (DOJO MAP!)- Prop Hunt: Modern Mall 🛍️ The Creative Summer Challenges are called "Island Hopper"!Here are the maps with challenges:- One Trigger 100 Days- Parkour Universe 🌍 🚀 💫- BLIMP WARS 1000 [Ghost VS Shadow]- Color Dash- ULTIMATE MURDER MYSTERY (DOJO MAP!)- Prop Hunt: Modern Mall 🛍️

4) "Lightsaber noise intensifies"

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Darth Vaders Light Saber, Obi-Wans Light Saber & The E-11 Blaster Rifle have been re-added to the game files. Darth Vaders Light Saber, Obi-Wans Light Saber & The E-11 Blaster Rifle have been re-added to the game files. https://t.co/6ybVNSwRIb

After much anticipation and speculation, Lightsabers have returned to Fortnite. They can be found in special chests across the island. Combined with Grapple Gloves, this item will make combat interesting, to say the least.

Players can close the distance swiftly and drop behind an enemy to take them down with a Lightsaber. However, fret not as the E-11 Blaster Rifle has also been added to level the playing field.

Aside from weapons, hostile Stormtroopers have been added to the map.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Hostile Stormtroopers under the codename of "Sip Tea" have been added to the game files this update. Hostile Stormtroopers under the codename of "Sip Tea" have been added to the game files this update.

5) Ripsaw Launcher and Firework Flare Gun

During the downtime, two new weapons have been added to the game: Ripsaw Launcher and Firework Flare Gun. As the names suggest, the former will fire saw blades, while the Firework Flare Gun will fire flares.

Coming to stats, the Ripsaw Launcher doesn't seem all that impressive on paper. It has relatively low damage and minimal magazine size.

On the other hand, the Firework Flare Gun has lots to offer. When launched into the air, it reveals the opponents' locations., which will come in handy for scouting and pushing.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The upcoming "Sawblade" Gun is called the Ripsaw Launcher The upcoming "Sawblade" Gun is called the Ripsaw Launcher https://t.co/VHsZsNAFam

HYPEX @HYPEX - Firework Flare Gun

- "Single shot projectile, when launched into the air the firework reveals enemies." - Firework Flare Gun- "Single shot projectile, when launched into the air the firework reveals enemies." https://t.co/i4mI1hRzru

Reality is often disappointing... unless it's to do with Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 introduced the Reality Tree. With this enigmatic being also came the new biome. As leakers predicted, this tree's roots are slowly spreading across the island. Currently, it has taken over Logjam Lumberyard.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The Reality Tree has fully affected Logjam Lumberyard.



The Building arent loaded in for some reason with my method. But there is a smaller Reality Tree now located here. The Reality Tree has fully affected Logjam Lumberyard.The Building arent loaded in for some reason with my method. But there is a smaller Reality Tree now located here. https://t.co/0RRjomymDO

Aside from purple terrain and alien-looking trees, it would seem Epic is working on something called Reality Clouds. No one knows what this does or how it may even function.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It appears we will start having "Reality Clouds" added in the near future. It appears we will start having "Reality Clouds" added in the near future. https://t.co/ze3W8AFSjQ

Since the developers often say one thing and mean something else, it's anyone's guess as to what this might be.

Note: All the Fortnite leaks showcased in the article for the v21.10 update may not come to fruition immediately in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far