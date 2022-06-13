All bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 

Fortnite Battle Passes are always exciting. Collecting all the items in it is one of the reasons players grind the game.

But what's to become once they reach tier 100, and it's the end of the Battle Pass? Loopers need not sweat as Fortnite has a surfeit of additional items they can claim after progressing beyond tier hundred.

Dubbed as bonus rewards, these items are generally a different iteration of the items already available in the Battle Pass. For instance, at a particular tier, users get a skin. When they surpass tier 100, they can claim a different iteration of the skin, depending on their level in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 also has its share of bonus rewards. Only a single page is visible since it is still early in the season. Fortnite is yet to announce what's coming for the following few pages of the bonus rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 bonus rewards include Blackout style, The King's oath pickaxe, and much more

The first item in the bonus rewards is an epic style edit for Adira named Elite. Adira can be unlocked as a character on page 3 of the Battle Pass for 9 Battle Stars. Gamers can unlock elite edit for Adira for 25 Battle Stars.

The second item in the bonus rewards is an uncommon wrap named Ensnared, which can be claimed for 15 Battle Stars.

The third item is an uncommon banner icon worth 10 Battle Stars. Next on the list is an epic Blackout style for Stormfarer, unlocked as a character on page 5 of the Battle Pass for 9 Battle Stars. While the default style for the Stormfarer is yellow, this edit is entirely black with his insignia intact.

The second edition of the Blackout style is a stealthy outfit for Stormfarer, which replaces his taped face with a mask and other add-ons. Readers can claim it for a total of 20 Battle Stars.

The last item on the first page of the bonus rewards is the Legendary outfit for Malik, claimed on Page 6 of the Battle Pass for 9 Battle Stars.

Dubbed the 'Midnight Sentinel,' this edit style consists of a Field Commander outfit for Malik, followed by two different iterations of Malik's pickaxe named The King's Oath.

Next is Griffin's Talon (Exalted) edit of Malik's back bling. Besides this, there is also an Exalted Skies contrail in yellow. The latest is the Midnight Sentinel edit of Malik's Glider Sovereign Griffin.

This concludes with the first page of the bonus rewards available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The community is still perplexed about why the developers haven't revealed the second page of the bonus rewards.

Courtesy of the famous Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, here is a list of speculated items that can be found on the second page of the bonus rewards.

In the asset pack Epic gives out to content creators, the first is a misadventure of the Indiana Jones loading screen, followed by a Snap loading screen. There is also speculation about the white iteration of Snap's Articulated Blade Wing Glider.

The last item is Evie's Summer Strider outfit. While this is all speculation, individuals can expect something synonymous with the rest of the battle pass.

