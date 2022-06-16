Fortnite x Naruto Rivals: Orochimaru, Hinata, and other skins possibly leaked

Fortnite might just receive a new set of Naruto skins in the game. The hype around the Naruto collaboration was quite unreal, and the community really loved it when the skins finally made it to the game.

The collaboration was being speculated over for quite some time before it actually happened. However, Epic Games might not be done with the collaboration just yet. If the rumors are to be true, then fans might be seeing more characters from the Naruto universe in the game very soon.

When does the Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration go live

For now, there are only rumors and speculations about the Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration. No one knows when this collaboration will go live, if at all it goes live, to begin with. This rumor started when four characters from the Naruto universe were spotted in a Japanese magazine.

The four characters in question are Hinata, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Itachi. While it is perfectly normal for these characters to appear on the cover of a Japanese magazine, there is a small Fortnite logo on the cover along with these characters as well, solidifying the fact that these could be upcoming skins in the game.

That said, it's unclear why this collaboration is being dubbed "Naruto Rivals," as none of these four characters are considered Lord Seventh's rivals. Moreover, Hinata Hyuga is Naruto's wife, so such a name doesn't really fit in. That said, it'll be interesting to see when this collaboration will go live in Fortnite.

Various leaks suggest that the second Naruto collab will go live on June 23.

Moreover, this collaboration could be a reason for the old Naruto skins to make a return to the game as well. Previously, Kakashi, Sasuke, Sakura, and Naruto had made their way into the game, and the arrival of four new characters from the same universe could pave the way for more anime collaborations in the game.

However, this entire thing could just be a rumor and never turn into reality. Something similar happened with the Family Guy x Fortnite collaboration. A lot of evidence was found with respect to the collaboration, but nothing happened to date. While there are still rumors that the collaboration could happen, no one knows when it will happen.

That said, it'll be interesting to see how the four new Naruto skins will be priced. Going by the example set by the previous skins, these skins could also be priced at 1500 V-Bucks each. Moreover, there is a high chance that Gaara will come with his big bottle of sand, which could be in the form of a back bling.

If nothing else, the community will be super excited about the upcoming Itachi skin. Itachi was one of the most loved characters, maybe even over Naruto himself. He's had a very tragic past in the series. While he did look like a villain in the beginning, in the end, he turned out to be a true hero and did everything he could to keep Sasuke safe.

