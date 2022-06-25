How important is The Seven to Fortnite lore?

No story is complete without a protagonist, and Fortnite is no different. Over the years, across seasons, the game has faced threats from various adversaries, threatening the island and all the life it contains.

In Fortnite, the protagonist is The Seven, a group of vigilantes motivated to protect the island from danger.

The Seven have been in the limelight for the last two seasons. After an arduous journey, they finally beat the Imagined Order and foiled their plan.

Although The Seven's plans finally concluded in the latest live event, they have been at the forefront, protecting the island for a long time.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



With that being said, How many members of the Seven that are available do you currently own? | With the recent release of The Foundation we now have four out of Seven members revealedWith that being said, How many members of the Seven that are available do you currently own? | #Fortnite With the recent release of The Foundation we now have four out of Seven members revealed ✨With that being said, How many members of the Seven that are available do you currently own? | #Fortnite https://t.co/87I2dJv6lS

What would Fortnite lore have been like if there wasn't a protagonist? It is hard to imagine a linear story without a befitting counterforce and its struggles to maintain reality as it is.

The Seven is one such force that has become an indispensable part of the story to date.

The Seven: Heroes of Fortnite

During Chapter 1 Season 4, a meteor hurtling through the sky crashed at Dusty Depot. To investigate this anomaly, a secret organization rushed to the divot left after the crash, only to discover something extra-terrestrial.

This was the first time The Seven was formally introduced to the timeline. Inside the meteor was The Visitor.

For the unversed, The Seven travel between time and space in meteors. After escaping this meteor, The Visitor hijacked a prop rocket and escaped Reality Zero.

The Visitor was the first of The Seven to land on the island in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Loopers returned to fighting and surviving, and everything seemed to be under control. However, one day, after the unvaulting of the Zero Point, when a monster dubbed The Devourer escaped from an iceberg and posed an immediate threat to the island.

Enter Singularity. Speculated to be the alter ego of The Paradigm, another member of The Seven, Singularity built a Mecha Robot and fought the monster.

To overpower the monster, the Mecha Robot harnessed the power of the Zero Point, which disrupted it, making it interfere with time and space. The unstable Zero Point was on the verge of exploding, which would annihilate everything in Reality Zero.

To check the impending doom, The Seven, for the very first time, visited Fortnite Island in unison. They released a suspended meteor into the Zero Point, completely resetting the reality and ushering the game into Chapter 2.

Singularity helped rebuild many parts of the island that had been affected by the unvaulting of Zero Points (Image via Epic Games)

From here, the Imagined Order came forth, forcing The Seven to go into hiding. The Imagined Order lurked in the shadows and sent disguised agents to the island while working anonymously.

As time passed, the Zero Point once again attracted a new threat. This time, it was Galactus, a cosmic entity who devoured worlds. Again, the island was left at the mercy of the new villain, who wouldn't stop until he had consumed the Zero Point.

To save the island, The Seven stepped into the light. This time, it was The Foundation. He struck a deal with Agent Jones and began working to overthrow the Imagined Order once and for all.

Thus started the war for reality. The Seven buckled down and started working to counter the Imagined Order.

Over time, the Imagined Order seemed to be burgeoning, and The Seven struggled to unite, given their internal differences. As time progressed, the Imagined Order occupied more than eighty percent of the Fortnite Island, and The Seven seemed timid against them.

It all seemed lost until, in the final moments, The Seven set aside their differences, put on a spectacular counterattack against the IO, and emerged victorious.

How things would have been different without The Seven

If we were to weed out The Seven's first intervention from the lore above, the Fortnite Island would have succumbed to the Polar Peak monster. Since loopers have no recollection of the past, they would have kept fighting. If the beast had somehow died in an unlikely event, the Zero Point would again have attracted forces as it did.

The IO never had any good intentions with the island. Only The Seven stepped in every time to protect it from any threat.

The Seven created an example by casting their differences aside and uniting against the IO. The latest event speaks volumes of the group's integrity and motivations to protect Fortnite Island at all costs.

The lore would have been subdued without The Seven. Though the unit wasn't vocal about its actions, they were persistent and omnipresent. The lore didn't cast a light on The Seven until very recently, but it was supplemented by their actions all along.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far