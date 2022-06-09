The origin of Paradigm in Fortnite explored

Who is the Paradigm in Fortnite? This was a hot topic till a few days ago. She then made an appearance at the Fortnite live event dubbed Collision, where players went berserk. Many speculated theories turned out to be true, and as the live event progressed, things started to make sense.

Now that the new season is here with its Vibin' theme, loopers can finally enjoy the game without the subjugation of the Imagined Order. For now, the island seems to be offering a relaxed summer vibe, and everything seems normal. While this lasts, it wouldn't be a bad idea to explore the origin of Paradigm in Fortnite.

The protagonist of the live event, the Paradigm, has always been the epicenter of speculation and theory. Even her in-game description says, "Her allegiance is unknown," teased further by Donald Mustard's cryptic video announcement. The Paradigm in Fortnite is one interesting character and deserves to be understood better.

Who is the Paradigm in Fortnite?

Let's first establish the fact that the Paradigm in Fortnite is Singularity from Season 1. With the recent patch update 20.30 dated 3 June 2022, the Mecha Team Glider was introduced. The in-game description of the item is "Paradigm-certified mech surplus craft." With that out of the way, let's continue.

In Season 1 Chapter 8, during the Unvaulting event, Singularity was first hinted at with her helmet on a desk. Finally introduced in Chapter 9, Singularity helped rebuild many parts of the island that had been affected by the unvaulting of Zero Points.

She later converted the volcano into a pressure plant. And, after the eventual escape of the Devourer from the Polar Peak, Singularity got a hint of the Devourer's plan to capture the Zero Point.

Without wasting any time, Singularity rushed to convert the pressure plant into a workshop, where she began working on the Mecha Robot. As the live event approached, loopers saw Singularity pilot the Mecha Robot and fight the Devourer. To finish the monster, Singularity had to use the powers of the Zero Point. This destabilized the Zero Point.

In the next Season, X, the Seven returned to the island to help stabilize the Zero Point. This time, she was introduced as the Paradigm in Fortnite. She'd helped the Seven in the live event and flew her rocket into Zero Point. She was never heard of again, until one day Donald Mustard, in a video, gave hints about Singularity's double life.

Cut to Season 3, the Scientist, part of the Seven, in his audio log, refers to Paradigm as the public enemy number one for the Seven. Season 3 Chapter 2 revealed that The Origin and The Paradigm were both imprisoned by the Imagined Order. Later, Origin was rescued, and the Paradigm escaped, which gave the Origin the impression that the Paradigm in Fortnite might be colluding with the Imagined Order.

This aligned with her in-game description leading loopers to believe that she might be leading a double life. The Seven were divided in their opinion regarding the Paradigm. One faction supported her, while the other despised her. However, with the Imagined Order burgeoning, the Seven had to put their differences aside and come together as a team. Here, the Paradigm was commissioned to pilot the Mecha Robot once again.

Later during the live event, fans saw the Paradigm in Fortnite pilot the Mecha Robot, tackling the IO single-handedly. At one point, the Mecha Robot suffered a mechanical failure, and the loopers assisting her in piloting the Mecha were led by the Foundation and Agent Jonesy. Towards the conclusion of the event, where Dr. Slone emerged to kill Jonesy, the Paradigm swooped in to lend a hand, killing Dr. Slone.

The character of the Paradigm in Fortnite is well written and follows an arc that was very befitting of her superhero status.

