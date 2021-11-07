Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 rightfully labeled "worst ever" for reasons we all agree with

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is synonymous with the words "worst season ever". Based on the general consensus regarding this matter, the season simply didn't live up to expectations.

According to most members of the community, even though the season started off on a good note, things didn't quite work out in the end. The hype that was built up around it wasn't justified and for some, their disappointment was truly immeasurable by the end of the season.

What went wrong with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5?

Based on opinions from players, there were a lot of things that went wrong. However, one of the worst was the excessive number of collaborations.

Epic Games tried to tie them to the Fortnite storyline. Even though the cosmetics were fulfilling, they made no sense for the most part. For most players, the only good cosmetics were Lexa and Baby Yoda, which was a huge hit thanks to the popularity of the character on The Mandalorian.

Additionally, with limited POI changes and a desert in the middle of the map, there wasn't much in terms of map changes for the entire season. However, according to one Reddit user known as orbitur, there was more at play.

"I think the issue is that the new stuff wore out really fast for some people. I really enjoyed the beginning of the season, the gold, new POIs and working out which NPCs were the best, etc. But by early to mid January, once I'd gotten used to the new stuff, I realized [that] nothing on the outer ring of the map had changed in any meaningful way, and the center of the map was completely ruined by the vast empty desert."

It would seem that despite Epic Games' best efforts to serve up something flavourful, it tasted rather odd to most players. However, while the general opinion is that the season was bad, there are a few who truly enjoyed it.

According to some Reddit users, the season was "awesome". The desert biome was a welcome change, Salty Towers was amazing, and of course the Predator Boss was a welcome challenge to thrill seekers.

If not for its shortcomings - such as lack of regular content updates, map changes, and a vast empty plot of land in the middle of the map - Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 could have been one of the best in the game's history.

