Will Fortnite ever have anime characters like Goku and Naruto in its lore

Anime characters in Fortnite are few and far between. Currently there are a total of five anime inspired skins in-game. However, Lexa cannot be bought as she is a Battle Pass exclusive and the other four occasionally rotate in the item shop.

Despite Naruto being rumored to be added this season, fans are yet to catch a glimpse of him. It goes without saying that anime skins and characters are not given much attention in-game.

If anything, they are more of an afterthought. An added hype factor to an already popular battle royale game. The only question is, "Why are they not given enough importance despite their popularity?"

Epic Games' area of focus within Fortnite

Many decisions made for the storyline and lore have to do with demographics. Given that updates, events, and other in-game activities are centered around the Eastern Time Zone, it's easy to understand that most players are from the United States of America.

Going by this logic, one can state that since the majority of players are not from Japan or Southeast Asia, anime is not really a prevalent trend. This is precisely where the data says otherwise.

According to a 2018 survey, the USA is the world’s most enthusiastic international market for anime. There is a high demand for anime which surpasses that of Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines and Thailand.

Judging by the data, it's rather unclear why the developers are not ready to take the leap of fate. With a robust item shop, a player base that watches anime, and ample room to add/subtract characters from the storyline - it's unclear why anime is not a major part of Fortnite

The "hate" factor will play a major role

Ever since the rumors of a Naruto collaboration surfaced, a cold war has been waging on social media. Long-time fans are apprehensive about the fact that their favorite anime character will end up being called "the skin from Fortnite".

While the probability of this happening cannot be ruled out, fans will have to learn to coexist. With generations colliding in-game, what is iconic to one person will just be "another skin" for someone else.

If developers are able to portray anime characters in a proper way, this issue would be kept to a minimum. Alternatively, original anime characters would also be welcomed in-game.

Will there ever truly be an anime character in the storyline?

Even though Epic Games is conducting surveys for numerous anime, having them in-game remains a pipeline dream. Based on the response Naruto receives, other characters like Goku, Mobile Suit Gundam, and perhaps even the Elric Brothers will find their way into the Loop.

With the Metaverse and player base both expanding, adding anime to the game will be beneficial to everyone. Developers will profit from the item shop, while players will get to don the outfit of their favorite character. As of now, all players can do is ponder the possibilities and hope for the best.

