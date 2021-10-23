Fortnite survey reveals possible 'Squid Game' collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 9

Fortnite and Squid Game are expected to join forces for the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 9. Rumors of the collaboration surfaced after the popular Netflix series was discovered in one of Epic Games' latest surveys.

Epic Games regularly sends out surveys to players and content creators for valuable feedback on upcoming crossovers and content. These surveys are based on trending shows, movies, and games, and Squid Game was naturally included in the latest survey.

Fortnite might release 'Squid Game' skins in Chapter 2 Season 9

Players should not expect the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration to take place immediately. Chapter 2 Season 8 of Epic Games' battle royale game has a pre-decided Cubed theme and Fortnitemares 2021 has added to the spookiness.

Moreover, officiating crossovers is an arduous task. This is self-evident from the fact that Naruto was originally planned for Chapter 2 Season 5, but the skin hasn't even arrived in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Having said that, there's a very high possibility that Fortnite will bring Squid Game related skins soon. Epic Games never leaves an opportunity to capitalize on trends, and Squid Game is currently the most watched Netflix series in 2021.

Fortnite Creative already contains many maps that replicate the concept of Squid Game. All of these maps have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and a similar response can be expected towards the rumored Squid Game skins as well.

Other crossovers teased in the Fortnite survey

It is safe to assume that many of the collaborations that were teased in the latest survey by Epic Games will take place.

Several skins that were teased in the survey have already arrived in Fortnite. This includes the Icon Series skin for Bugha and Batman.

Fans around the world are not only excited for the Squid Game crossover, but also for a plethora of other big names that were included.

Dream, arguably the biggest Minecraft creator, might soon get his own Fortnite skin. However, he also became one of the most controversial names in the Minecraft community after admitting that he used mods for speedrun livestreams.

Dream might arrive in Fortnite soon

As of now, Fortnite is celebrating Halloween with its first-ever PvE tournament called the Fortnitemares Cup. The Queen Cube has also arrived near the Aftermath, and the storyline seems to be heading in an interesting direction.

