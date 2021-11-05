The worst state Fortnite had ever been in: When TimTheTatman killed players with his eyes closed

While the Fortnite content creator scene is admittedly not as prominent as it used to be, there was a point when Fortnite was on top of the gaming world for gamers, streamers, and content creators alike. This does not mean that the game is dead, but its popular content creators and streamers have largely branched out and Fortnite doesn't have nearly as much exposure as it used to.

There was a time when the most watched streams and the most popular streamers had one thing in common: Fortnite. Back then, most major streamers were playing together. SypherPK, one of the few major content creators still streaming Fortnite currently, teamed up with TimTheTatman for one of the most memorable streams Fortnite has seen.

TimTheTatman once killed an entire squad of Fortnite players without looking

Though it sounds rather impressive to get kills without looking, he accomplished the feat with the help of good teammates and a Mech, but it was still definitely something to brag about.

At that point in time, the Mechs were an overpowered item in the game, a true force to be reckoned with. They were eventually removed and haven't been seen since.

(via He wiped a squad in a mech with his monitor turned off 🙃(via @timthetatman He wiped a squad in a mech with his monitor turned off 🙃(via @timthetatman) https://t.co/JQWxDCloxK

SypherPK was the other person in the Mech controlling its movement and assisted TimTheTatman by telling him when and where he had to turn and shoot to get the kills.

4G @TheRealIts4G #RemovetheMech LMAO TimTheTatman squad wiped in a Mech....with his monitor off. If Epic Games doesn’t think Mechs are broken in Fortnite they are more delusional than I though... #fortnite LMAO TimTheTatman squad wiped in a Mech....with his monitor off. If Epic Games doesn’t think Mechs are broken in Fortnite they are more delusional than I though... #fortnite #RemovetheMech https://t.co/cQIhcgeOSW

TimTheTatman went even further and managed to get another kill with his monitor literally turned off. While it's certainly not an officially tracked statistic, it's more than likely the highest number of kills in a game without looking in Fortnite history.

Mechs may be returning sometime in the near future (Image via Epic Games)

While this did take place two years ago, it's still one of the most impressive Fortnite games. Unfortunately, the game simply hasn't been the same as it was then. Maybe if the Mechs ever do return to the game, some other player, or even TimTheTatman himself, could try to outdo this hilarious feat.

