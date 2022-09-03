Create

"He gets to be a freaking dragon!": Scarratember is here, and streaming community can't stop praising Scarra's new VTuber model

Fans love Scarra's new Vtuber model (Image via Sportskeeda)
Former League of Legends professional and OfflineTV founder William "Scarra" has won the hearts of many in the streaming community with his new VTuber model. Continuing the tradition of Scarratember, which is now a yearly event in the month of September, the streamer unveiled his new avatar to much fanfare.

So @scarra makes me want to make a VTuber model. He gets to be a freaking dragon!Mine would just be a plate of nachos...or maybe Sesame Street style letters "YOUR FACE" with eyes and a mouth... https://t.co/Emjm0uI8Mf

The game design director of Teamfight Tactics, a game William plays a lot, even made a comment regarding how jealous he was of Scarra's new dragon-based model. Riot Mort from Riot Games had this to say about Scarra's avatar:

"So scarra makes me want to make a VTuber model. He gets to be a freaking dragon! Mine would just be a plate of nachos...or maybe Sesame Street style letters 'YOUR FACE' with eyes and a mouth."
@Mortdog im ready for dragonlands the rest of the streamers are slacking

Scarra responded to the designer's comments with the above tweet.

Fans love Scarra's new model and lore

Scarra is a League of Legends veteran known primarily for being the midlaner for Team Dignitas between 2011 and 2014. He also coached the squad for a few months but eventually left to train Counter Logic Gaming. Before completely retiring from the pro scene, he was a jungler at Delta Fox for a few months in 2017.

In July of that same year, he founded OfflineTV, a household name in the streaming community due to its lasting influence in the industry of content creation. As Scarra continued making videos on Twitch, he never really left the League of Legends universe and was taken with Teamfight Tactics when it came out in 2019. The streamer has been making content on the game since.

https://t.co/7ldSHp95n0

At the height of the VTuber meta, Scarra made his avatar, a unique model that sort of looks like Ord, the blue dragon from the cartoon Dragon Tales. The avatar also aligns with the current expansion in Teamfight Tactics, Dragonlands. He even came up with an elaborate backstory that was featured in the video meant to debut his new alter ego.

Fans, streamers, and gaming personalities have praised the new graphical changes he has brought to the new model. They have also commended him for explaining the changed look with some lore for the character.

My NEW 2.0 model A lot has changed...ty @starbottle and @BrianTsuii for everythingArt: #scarrart https://t.co/zISo18BjyE

Fanart is also poured in as supporters showed their appreciation creatively. Here are some of the reactions the video and the new VTube model got:

quick sketch to congratulate on the debut, dragonlands scarra #scarrart https://t.co/zXnuXT4wRy
@scarra @starbottle @BrianTsuii HE EVOLVE 😱😱
@scarra IT’S SOOO GOOOOOD i’m so excited for your future adventures now
@scarra AHHHHH 😭😭😭
@scarra Damn dude. This goes hard. Looking forward to where you take the character/story.
@scarra please when is the next part coming out !!!!???? this was so sick
@scarra I love thisssss ;w;
@scarra This pic goes so hard. Feel free to screenshot. https://t.co/iuMh7o6LTZ
@scarra AAAAAA
@scarra @starbottle @BrianTsuii I love it
Scarratember but it's 2004 #scarrart https://t.co/wArAMOchkL

The term VTuber stands for virtual YouTubers/content creators. They use a computer-generated avatar in their recordings rather than showing their faces. Typically, these individuals like to maintain their anonymity behind their avatars, and the practice has become highly popular in recent times.

