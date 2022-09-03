"He gets to be a freaking dragon!": Scarratember is here, and streaming community can't stop praising Scarra's new VTuber model

Former League of Legends professional and OfflineTV founder William "Scarra" has won the hearts of many in the streaming community with his new VTuber model. Continuing the tradition of Scarratember, which is now a yearly event in the month of September, the streamer unveiled his new avatar to much fanfare.

Riot Mort @Mortdog



Mine would just be a plate of nachos...or maybe Sesame Street style letters "YOUR FACE" with eyes and a mouth... So @scarra makes me want to make a VTuber model. He gets to be a freaking dragon!Mine would just be a plate of nachos...or maybe Sesame Street style letters "YOUR FACE" with eyes and a mouth... So @scarra makes me want to make a VTuber model. He gets to be a freaking dragon!Mine would just be a plate of nachos...or maybe Sesame Street style letters "YOUR FACE" with eyes and a mouth... https://t.co/Emjm0uI8Mf

The game design director of Teamfight Tactics, a game William plays a lot, even made a comment regarding how jealous he was of Scarra's new dragon-based model. Riot Mort from Riot Games had this to say about Scarra's avatar:

"So scarra makes me want to make a VTuber model. He gets to be a freaking dragon! Mine would just be a plate of nachos...or maybe Sesame Street style letters 'YOUR FACE' with eyes and a mouth."

scarra @scarra @Mortdog im ready for dragonlands the rest of the streamers are slacking @Mortdog im ready for dragonlands the rest of the streamers are slacking

Scarra responded to the designer's comments with the above tweet.

Fans love Scarra's new model and lore

Scarra is a League of Legends veteran known primarily for being the midlaner for Team Dignitas between 2011 and 2014. He also coached the squad for a few months but eventually left to train Counter Logic Gaming. Before completely retiring from the pro scene, he was a jungler at Delta Fox for a few months in 2017.

In July of that same year, he founded OfflineTV, a household name in the streaming community due to its lasting influence in the industry of content creation. As Scarra continued making videos on Twitch, he never really left the League of Legends universe and was taken with Teamfight Tactics when it came out in 2019. The streamer has been making content on the game since.

At the height of the VTuber meta, Scarra made his avatar, a unique model that sort of looks like Ord, the blue dragon from the cartoon Dragon Tales. The avatar also aligns with the current expansion in Teamfight Tactics, Dragonlands. He even came up with an elaborate backstory that was featured in the video meant to debut his new alter ego.

Fans, streamers, and gaming personalities have praised the new graphical changes he has brought to the new model. They have also commended him for explaining the changed look with some lore for the character.

Fanart is also poured in as supporters showed their appreciation creatively. Here are some of the reactions the video and the new VTube model got:

⊹ celine @starsmitten_ @scarra IT’S SOOO GOOOOOD i’m so excited for your future adventures now @scarra IT’S SOOO GOOOOOD i’m so excited for your future adventures now

Aethel🩸☠️ @LordAethelstan @scarra please when is the next part coming out !!!!???? this was so sick @scarra please when is the next part coming out !!!!???? this was so sick

The term VTuber stands for virtual YouTubers/content creators. They use a computer-generated avatar in their recordings rather than showing their faces. Typically, these individuals like to maintain their anonymity behind their avatars, and the practice has become highly popular in recent times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh