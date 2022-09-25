Kai Cenat becomes most subscribed English-speaking streamer on Twitch with 80,000 subs

On September 24, Kai Cenat became the most-subscribed English-speaking Twitch streamer, taking the crown from streaming juggernaut xQc. The achievement arrived a few weeks after he assumed second position on the charts.

His meteoric rise to fame has been nothing short of sensational. For context, he reached 60K subs in late August. In the next nine days, Kai leapt to the 70K figure, putting him second on the mantle.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky With an emotional call from his mom, Kai Cenat has broken 80,000 subscribers on Twitch



For those unaware, subs provide users with special perks such as exclusive emotes and engagement opportunities in exchange for a small fee to their desired creators.

Kai Cenat crosses xQc, only trails behind Brazilian Twitch streamer Casimito

Kai Cenat exceeded his personal goal of 80,000 concurrent subs while also surpassing arguably Twitch's most popular streamer Felix "xQc". He was streaming as he reached the incredible feat. In fact, Cenat has added an additional 3K subscribers since reaching that monumental landmark.

As stated earlier, the American's latest exploits have seen him clinch the number one spot for most subs among English-speaking streamers. He is presently second on the overall subs list.

Kai is trailing Portuguese-speaking streamer and internet star Casimito, who has over 138K subs at the time of writing. HasanAbi and NICKMERCS are the other two streamers to have over 50K concurrent subs.

Reacting to the accomplishment, Cenat broke the news to his mother by gifting her a ring. He later shared the achievement on Twitter as well:

AMP KAI @KaiCenat 🏾MAFIA4L🖤 80K SUBS ON TWITCH CURRENTLY #1 IN THE COUNTRY, THIS IS BEYOND ME I LOVE EVERYONE WHO’S SHOWN SUPPORT THROUGH THE WAY🏾MAFIA4L🖤 80K SUBS ON TWITCH CURRENTLY #1 IN THE COUNTRY, THIS IS BEYOND ME I LOVE EVERYONE WHO’S SHOWN SUPPORT THROUGH THE WAY🙏🏾MAFIA4L🖤 https://t.co/v4NusqTMlE

Coupled with his 80k sub-haul, he is also the second-most-watched streamer on the platform after xQc. The former has a whopping 9.2 million hours of watchtime on his channel in September, around three million shy of the Canadian streamer's figure.

His numbers speak for themselves. Cenat has also averaged over 48K live viewers over the past few weeks, putting him among the most popular figures on the purple platform.

Fans react to the feat

The American streamer is considered a member of the colloquially termed "W community," which is known for having extravagant personas. They are extremely popular among the Gen Z audience. Cenat's tweet alone has harvested over 55K likes.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz @KaiCenat GOAT SZN I KNEW U COULD DO IT FROM DAY 1 @KaiCenat GOAT SZN I KNEW U COULD DO IT FROM DAY 1 https://t.co/i2ViJVHFYL

Muaaz @mws



A PERSON OF COLOR ON TOP, LOVE TO SEE THIS



THEY GOTTA PUT RESPECT ON YOUR NAME, PUT YOU ON THE FRONT PAGE, DO SOMETHING



YOU CONTINUE TO BREAK RECORDS AFTER RECORDS



THE STORY IS INSPIRING, ESP FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF CREATORS



NUMBER ONE IN THE COUNTRY @KaiCenat MASHALLAHA PERSON OF COLOR ON TOP, LOVE TO SEE THISTHEY GOTTA PUT RESPECT ON YOUR NAME, PUT YOU ON THE FRONT PAGE, DO SOMETHINGYOU CONTINUE TO BREAK RECORDS AFTER RECORDSTHE STORY IS INSPIRING, ESP FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF CREATORSNUMBER ONE IN THE COUNTRY @KaiCenat MASHALLAHA PERSON OF COLOR ON TOP, LOVE TO SEE THISTHEY GOTTA PUT RESPECT ON YOUR NAME, PUT YOU ON THE FRONT PAGE, DO SOMETHINGYOU CONTINUE TO BREAK RECORDS AFTER RECORDSTHE STORY IS INSPIRING, ESP FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF CREATORSNUMBER ONE IN THE COUNTRY

mOE @m0E_tv @KaiCenat Hopefully twitch reverts their changes cuz thats alot of money your going to be giving back to a 15 billion dollar company.... @KaiCenat Hopefully twitch reverts their changes cuz thats alot of money your going to be giving back to a 15 billion dollar company....

Kai Cenat is a member of the AMP Squad house, which includes fellow streamers ImDavisss, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, and Chrisnxtdoor. To read more about his journey to stardom, click here.

