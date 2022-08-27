Kai Cenat celebrates hitting 60K subs, becomes second most subbed Twitch streamer

Kai Cenat shared a celebratory moment with his friends after reaching the incredible feat of 60K subs on his Twitch channel, making him the second most subbed streamer on the platform. As expected, Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" is presently the most subbed with over 77K concurrent subscribers.

However, Kai is among the fastest-growing American YouTubers and Twitch streamers known for his entertaining skits and pranking videos. He is a member of AMP House, a content-creating group that includes other popular streamers such as JustFanum, ImDavisss, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, and Chrisnxtdoor.

Kai Cenat trails xQc by only 17K subs

Over the past two months, Kai Cenat has risen exponentially on the Twitch list of most subscribers. Last week, he celebrated reaching 50K subs, which put him in the fourth position on the list, right behind xQc, Hasan "HasanAbi", and Nick "NICKMERCS".

A Twitch subscription (subs) allows a viewer to gain access to exclusive emotes and other perks from their favorite streamers. Subscriptions are typically paid monthly, so they are always in a state of change (either goes up or down), unlike "Followers" that generally move laterally.

AMP KAI @KaiCenat WE HIT 100K VIEWERS DURING THIS 24 HOUR I LOVE YALL SO MUUCCHH🖤IF YOU AIN’T HERE PULL UP WE HIT 100K VIEWERS DURING THIS 24 HOUR I LOVE YALL SO MUUCCHH🖤IF YOU AIN’T HERE PULL UP‼️ https://t.co/m601l7ErfK

Interestingly, Kai achieved yet another milestone earlier this year, in addition to reaching 60K concurrent subscribers. On August 6, he tweeted that his 24-hour stream had received over 100K views (with a peak of 132K).

(Timestamp: 2:17:07)

After achieving the stunning feat, a shocked Kai exclaimed:

"Yo, what the f**k! Yo these n****s were waiting! Bro! 60K, bro!"

The streamer was briefly joined by his friends, who celebrated the amazing moment and happily showed off their dance moves. The group congratulated him and expressed joy at the sight of Kai reaching this incredible milestone, with friend and fellow streamer Chrisnxtdoor saying:

"Ay, you're the best black streamer on Twitch! I'm proud of you!"

Fans react to Kai hitting such a high subscriber count

Kai is widely regarded as a part of the W community, an extremely popular section of Twitch targeted towards Gen Z viewers. With the American streamer hitting such an incredible number, fans and supporters flooded social media platforms with comments and reactions. Here are some of the reactions that have been made so far:

Excited fans swiftly jumped onto Twitter to share their reactions:

AdinUpdates @AdinUpdates @KaiCenat Let’s go! (KAI Fans follow me) not an adin update page @KaiCenat Let’s go! (KAI Fans follow me) not an adin update page

Agent 00 Burner @Agent00BURNER_ @KaiCenat No gonna lie that’s crazy as hell Bro, Keep grinding and that 100k looking reachable @KaiCenat No gonna lie that’s crazy as hell Bro, Keep grinding and that 100k looking reachable

In addition to having the second most subbed channel on Twitch, Kai Cenat has amassed over 1.9 million followers on the purple platform, making him one of the most popular Twitch streamers. Alongside these hefty Twitch stats, Kai Cenat's YouTube channel has over 2.6 million subscribers, further adding to his reputation as a major streamer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S