Kai Cenat crosses 70k subs on Twitch, becomes the second most-subscribed Twitch streamer

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has added yet another feather to his cap by becoming the second most-subbed streamer on Twitch with a whopping 70k subscribers.

The streamer achieved this feat only nine days after reaching 60k, which was an achievement in itself. According to Twitch Tracker, Kai Cenat is roughly 5k subscribers away from claiming the top spot in the list of most subbed streamers for the first time in his career.

Presently, Felix "xQc" is the holder of the top spot with 76k subs. The 20-year-old surpassed Spanish streamer Casimito, who currently holds the 3rd position with a count of just over 65k. Kai's achievement was widely shared by many Twitter users, including Jake Lucky:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Kai Cenat has been on a rampage chasing #1 most subbed Twitch streamer



Last month he broke 50k subs, 9 days later he broke 60k, and last night another 9 days later… 70k subs Kai Cenat has been on a rampage chasing #1 most subbed Twitch streamerLast month he broke 50k subs, 9 days later he broke 60k, and last night another 9 days later… 70k subs https://t.co/VZgvlEBliU

Kai Cenat shares his reaction after reaching the figure

In a stream uploaded yesterday, the AMP house's member reached the figure of 70k. The AMP house includes other streamers and content creators such as JustFanum, ImDavisss, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, and Chrisnxtdoor. The group were seen celebrating Kai reaching 60k subs on his stream as well.

For those unaware, a Twitch subscription (subs) entitles an audience to exclusive emotes and other benefits from their favorite content creators. They are generally paid monthly, so they are constantly in flux (either increasing or decreasing), unlike followers, that generally move in a singular direction.

Nearing his target, the streamer exclaimed:

"Oh my god it's still going! I'm about to cry! I'm about to cry!"

(Timestamp: 3:35:17)

He continued:

"Oh my god we hit it! Oh my f**ing god we hit it! Oh my f**king god we did it!..."

He further exclaimed:

"Bro, seventy thousand! Done! Done! Doen! Seventy Thousand!"

The streamer also took time to individually thank the subscribers by giving them a shoutout.

In addition to having a massive number of subscribers, Kai Cenat has also been attracting a large crowd. His last five streams crossed 50k concurrent viewers, with his celebratory stream crossing 73k at one point.

Fans react to the achievement

Kai is extremely popular among the Gen Z audience due to the excessive loud music and dancing that is involved in his stream. He is generally considered to be a part of a genre of streamers that has been termed the "W community." Reacting to his latest accomplishment, fans shared these reactions:

WiDion @Jidion6 @KaiCenat Breaking boundaries for us all. Love you like brother, so proud! @KaiCenat Breaking boundaries for us all. Love you like brother, so proud!

KingRichard @KingRichard @KaiCenat Actually breaking records and making history @Twitch recognize this and support content creators of color! @KaiCenat Actually breaking records and making history @Twitch recognize this and support content creators of color!

Phinal @PhinalBoss @JakeSucky So 200k subs to go? Gratz to this dude I never heard of him but he's killing it. No where near the record though, not yet atleast. @JakeSucky So 200k subs to go? Gratz to this dude I never heard of him but he's killing it. No where near the record though, not yet atleast.

David 🫡 @XysterTM @thickker



All Tier 1 subs @ $5 is roughly $180k

All Tier 2 subs @ $10 is roughly $300k

All Tier 3 subs @ $25 is roughly $875k



So there’s probably a huge mix of Tiers within the pool of people. So most likely anywhere between $200-350k/month, maybe more. Not sure of partner splits @JakeSucky DependsAll Tier 1 subs @ $5 is roughly $180kAll Tier 2 subs @ $10 is roughly $300kAll Tier 3 subs @ $25 is roughly $875kSo there’s probably a huge mix of Tiers within the pool of people. So most likely anywhere between $200-350k/month, maybe more. Not sure of partner splits @thickker @JakeSucky DependsAll Tier 1 subs @ $5 is roughly $180kAll Tier 2 subs @ $10 is roughly $300kAll Tier 3 subs @ $25 is roughly $875kSo there’s probably a huge mix of Tiers within the pool of people. So most likely anywhere between $200-350k/month, maybe more. Not sure of partner splits

Although being a Twitch partner means that a percentage of the money earned from subs is given to the platform, a fan believes Kai Cenat probably earns $200-350k each month. According to Bio Overview, the streamer has a net worth of $1 million.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan