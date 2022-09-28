“Y’all are too deep in” - Kai Cenat responds to money laundering accusations after crossing 90k subscribers on his Twitch channel

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently crossed the 90,000 subscriber mark on his channel, and a clip in which he celebrated the feat was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The 81% upvoted post attracted more than 530 comments. In a now-deleted comment, one Redditor stated that the streamer must have a "lot of industry friends." Another Redditor joined the conversation and claimed Cenat had "to be (money) laundering or something":

Twitch streamer reads out Redditors alleging money laundering (Image via Kai Cenat/Twitch)

Kai Cenat took to this Twitch channel to respond to the serious allegations and refuted the comments. He mentioned:

"Y'all are too deep in."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Kai Cenat was accused of money laundering during his most recent breaking of 90,000 subs on Twitch



People really trying to think of anything to knock an accomplishment. Here was his response Kai Cenat was accused of money laundering during his most recent breaking of 90,000 subs on TwitchPeople really trying to think of anything to knock an accomplishment. Here was his response https://t.co/Dva78IXZ2i

Kai Cenat responds to money laundering accusations presented by some Redditors

At the five-hour mark of his September 27 broadcast, viewers asked the content creator to take a look at the aforementioned subreddit post. Cenat took the opportunity to respond to the money laundering accusations after reading some of the top comments on the discussion thread out loud. He said:

"No, no, no, no. Yo, hey, hey! Hi LSF [r/LivestreamFail], how are you doing? Nice to meet you guys. Um, you know, big fan. You know, I have no problem with y'all guys. But first of all, I don't even know what the name was."

Timestamp: 05:22:37

The American personality stated that he did not know what laundering meant and remarked:

"I don't even know what laundering meant until I seen this, and I'm only 20, you know? I'm a little slow. I don't even know what laundering, what it meant. I thought laundering meant some other s**t."

Kai Cenat confirmed that he was not sending money back to anyone else, as mentioned by some Redditors:

"Also, know that I'm not sending him back the money to do some s**t. You know? I don't know."

The 20-year-old content creator claimed that he received the gifted Twitch subscriptions from a friend and was open to sharing the direct messages:

"He's just a friend who's gifting. I literally tell the n**** to stop, and he remains going. Would you like to see our DMs? Please."

Cenat burst out laughing and continued reading Redditors' comments on the streamer-focused forum.

Twitter community reacts to the streamer's clip

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared a 27-second long clip from Kai Cenat's recent stream and mentioned the accusations were in reference to the streamer's top gifted subscription donor called Mochi:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky He was accused by... reddit users go figure He was accused by... reddit users go figure

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This was all in reference to one of his top gifted sub donors Mochi, who has shown huge support during Kai's big sub accomplishments This was all in reference to one of his top gifted sub donors Mochi, who has shown huge support during Kai's big sub accomplishments

The reaction thread garnered more than 90 fan reactions, with one Twitter user stating that they did not understand why fans give money to big content creators:

MrDoubleU @MrDoubleU12 @JakeSucky I’ll never understand giving money to a big creator. I get it that like maybe u see them as an inspiration and a role model but idk it just doesn’t add up @JakeSucky I’ll never understand giving money to a big creator. I get it that like maybe u see them as an inspiration and a role model but idk it just doesn’t add up

Hayden @HaydenBnice @MrDoubleU12 @JakeSucky Subscribing isn’t really about giving a creator your money, that’s tips. Subs are just a way to support someone you watch on the regular. Some people do it for no ads, emotes/badges in chat, sub-only mode, giveaways, etc. More community stuff tbh @MrDoubleU12 @JakeSucky Subscribing isn’t really about giving a creator your money, that’s tips. Subs are just a way to support someone you watch on the regular. Some people do it for no ads, emotes/badges in chat, sub-only mode, giveaways, etc. More community stuff tbh

Another Twitter user claimed that Twitch is the "last way" for people to launder money:

Chu @ChuSupport @JakeSucky Twitch is literally the last way people would launder money lmfao @JakeSucky Twitch is literally the last way people would launder money lmfao

JewishLewish @JewishLewish @JakeSucky Yes, let’s money launder via gifted subs that Twitch takes 50% of @JakeSucky Yes, let’s money launder via gifted subs that Twitch takes 50% of

Fans stated that the livestreaming platform should finally give Kai Cenat a contract:

☘️Danny☘️ @NotOverYet12 @JakeSucky Twitch honestly should just throw him a contract he’s earned it @JakeSucky Twitch honestly should just throw him a contract he’s earned it

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

xSavageRisingxX @xSavageRisingxX @JakeSucky its juicers kid malding that kai beat him LUL @JakeSucky its juicers kid malding that kai beat him LUL

Jake Bolt @MisterBolticus_ @JakeSucky crazy how Ludwig didn't get accused of such a thing after his record-breaking subathon... hmmmmm 🤔 @JakeSucky crazy how Ludwig didn't get accused of such a thing after his record-breaking subathon... hmmmmm 🤔

Splash @unlimitedsplash @JakeSucky It's crazy how people hate on someone's success that doesn't even effect them @JakeSucky It's crazy how people hate on someone's success that doesn't even effect them

CrypticMerrk @CrypticMerrk people when kai hits a milestone:🤨 @JakeSucky people when mizkif is racist:people when kai hits a milestone:🤨 @JakeSucky people when mizkif is racist: 😴 people when kai hits a milestone:🤨

Freeze 🧀 @Freeze7Y its a new thing every day smh @JakeSucky Accused of money launderingits a new thing every day smh @JakeSucky Accused of money laundering 😭 its a new thing every day smh

Kai Cenat is one of the fastest-growing content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. He currently has 2,186,522 followers and averages more than 50k viewers per stream.

Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting streamer, Cenat is also an enthusiastic gamer, having played popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Fall Guys on stream.

