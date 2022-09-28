“Y’all are too deep in” - Kai Cenat responds to money laundering accusations after crossing 90k subscribers on his Twitch channel

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently crossed the 90,000 subscriber mark on his channel, and a clip in which he celebrated the feat was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.
The 81% upvoted post attracted more than 530 comments. In a now-deleted comment, one Redditor stated that the streamer must have a "lot of industry friends." Another Redditor joined the conversation and claimed Cenat had "to be (money) laundering or something":
Kai Cenat took to this Twitch channel to respond to the serious allegations and refuted the comments. He mentioned:
"Y'all are too deep in."
Kai Cenat responds to money laundering accusations presented by some Redditors
At the five-hour mark of his September 27 broadcast, viewers asked the content creator to take a look at the aforementioned subreddit post. Cenat took the opportunity to respond to the money laundering accusations after reading some of the top comments on the discussion thread out loud. He said:
"No, no, no, no. Yo, hey, hey! Hi LSF [r/LivestreamFail], how are you doing? Nice to meet you guys. Um, you know, big fan. You know, I have no problem with y'all guys. But first of all, I don't even know what the name was."
Timestamp: 05:22:37
The American personality stated that he did not know what laundering meant and remarked:
"I don't even know what laundering meant until I seen this, and I'm only 20, you know? I'm a little slow. I don't even know what laundering, what it meant. I thought laundering meant some other s**t."
Kai Cenat confirmed that he was not sending money back to anyone else, as mentioned by some Redditors:
"Also, know that I'm not sending him back the money to do some s**t. You know? I don't know."
The 20-year-old content creator claimed that he received the gifted Twitch subscriptions from a friend and was open to sharing the direct messages:
"He's just a friend who's gifting. I literally tell the n**** to stop, and he remains going. Would you like to see our DMs? Please."
Cenat burst out laughing and continued reading Redditors' comments on the streamer-focused forum.
Twitter community reacts to the streamer's clip
Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared a 27-second long clip from Kai Cenat's recent stream and mentioned the accusations were in reference to the streamer's top gifted subscription donor called Mochi:
The reaction thread garnered more than 90 fan reactions, with one Twitter user stating that they did not understand why fans give money to big content creators:
Another Twitter user claimed that Twitch is the "last way" for people to launder money:
Fans stated that the livestreaming platform should finally give Kai Cenat a contract:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Kai Cenat is one of the fastest-growing content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. He currently has 2,186,522 followers and averages more than 50k viewers per stream.
Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting streamer, Cenat is also an enthusiastic gamer, having played popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Fall Guys on stream.
